Roblox will broadcast the One World: Together At Home charity concert in a virtual theater

The One World: Together At Home, the unprecedented charity concert that will air this Saturday to show support for healthcare workers around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, will air within the multiplayer virtual game Roblox. That is in addition to the standard television broadcast channels that carry the event and the plethora of streaming services and technology platforms that were also broadcast on Saturday.

The event, which will feature celebrity appearances and musical performances, is designed to evoke the landmark 1985 Live Aid benefit concert, and will be co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. It is organized by the international defense group Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19. The fund is helping to fund relief efforts worldwide by providing healthcare workers with medical equipment and personal protective equipment and supporting other measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

But to be clear, One World is not a fundraiser; rather, it is simply to raise awareness and celebrate health workers through entertainment. However, Apple, which is also broadcasting the event, is donating $ 10 million to the cause. And Lady Gaga, one of the event's leading artists and coordinators, is also directly involved in fundraising efforts for WHO. Therefore, the concert will continue indirectly helping to finance the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19.

How to Roblox, Roblox Corporation says the event will air through an in-game virtual theater beginning Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. ET. The company says it will broadcast the entire eight-hour event throughout the day, and on Sunday it will repeat the two-hour TV portion that will air at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia in North America.

For those who are not interested in watching the traditional broadcast or doing it through RobloxSeveral companies like Facebook, Twitch and YouTube join Apple to stream it online. Amazon also says that Prime subscribers can also watch through Prime Video.