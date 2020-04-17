Rising stock markets in Europe and Asia – live updates

Global markets are increasing at signs of overcoming the pandemic.

On Friday, investors found reason to cheer despite a disastrous Chinese economic report, sending shares higher and signaling the start of a strong day of trading.

European markets opened about 3 percent more after a strong trading day in Asia. Futures markets predicted an equally happy opening on Wall Street.

Although the world economy is still under siege, investors were looking for signs of progress. Some saw a media report that a Gilead Sciences drug showed an early, and so far unproven, promise to fight the coronavirus. Boeing said it was resuming production of commercial aircraft. China reported for the first time in decades that its economy contracted, but the number was still better than some had predicted.

Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They fell earlier on Friday, suggesting that investors were willing to take more risks.