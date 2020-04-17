Rising stock markets in Europe and Asia – live updates

Global markets are increasing at signs of overcoming the pandemic.
On Friday, investors found reason to cheer despite a disastrous Chinese economic report, sending shares higher and signaling the start of a strong day of trading.
European markets opened about 3 percent more after a strong trading day in Asia. Futures markets predicted an equally happy opening on Wall Street.
Although the world economy is still under siege, investors were looking for signs of progress. Some saw a media report that a Gilead Sciences drug showed an early, and so far unproven, promise to fight the coronavirus. Boeing said it was resuming production of commercial aircraft. China reported for the first time in decades that its economy contracted, but the number was still better than some had predicted.
Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They fell earlier on Friday, suggesting that investors were willing to take more risks.
Japan's Nikkei 225 Index was up 3.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.5 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi finished 3.1 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 rose 3 percent in early operations. Both the DAX index in Germany and the CAC 40 in France rose 3.2 percent.
Officer G.D.P. China shrinks for the first time since 1976.
The coronavirus outbreak has It ended China's nearly half-century-long streak of extraordinary growth, a stark reminder of the daunting task ahead of world leaders trying to restart the global economy.
China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday morning that the country's economic output contracted by 6.8 percent from January to March compared to the same period last year. It is the first economic contraction recognized in official statistics since 1976, when the country was in the last days of the Cultural Revolution, a national spasm of urban violence and torture.
The dialed numbers reflect China's dramatic efforts to eradicate the coronavirus, which included the closure of most factories and offices in January and February, as the outbreak sickened tens of thousands of people.
They also illustrate how difficult it will be to recover the world economy.
China is trying to restart its vast $ 14 trillion economy, an effort that could give the rest of the world a much-needed injection in the arm. But the spread of the virus to Europe and the United States has dramatically reduced global appetite for products from China. That could lead to factory closings and worker licenses.
China's National Statistical Office confirmed last month that domestic industrial production, retail sales and investment They all suffered record double-digit declines in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2019.
"This year is difficult: some have lost their jobs, others cannot find work to do," said Liu Xia, a fruit vendor from a village on the northern outskirts of Beijing. "Those who go to work and those who are still in business are greatly affected."
Beijing's options for dealing with the crisis are limited. Its economy has become too large and complex to restart easily as it did in 2008, when it unveiled a plan to spend more than half a trillion dollars. And years of easy loans have left local governments and state companies in debt.
In a 2015 speech, Bill Gates warned that the greatest risk to humanity was not nuclear war but an infectious virus that could threaten the lives of millions of people.
That speech has resurfaced in recent weeks with 25 million new views on YouTube, but not in the way that Mr. Gates probably intended.
Anti-vaccinators, members of the QAnon conspiracy group and right-wing experts have seized on the video as evidence that one of the world's richest men planned to use a pandemic to wrest control of the global health system. Gates, 64, a Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, has now become the star of an explosion of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus outbreak. In posts on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, he is falsely portrayed as the creator of the virus, as a vaccine speculator, and as part of a cruel plot to use the disease to sacrifice or monitor the world's population.
Wild claims have gained steam with conservative pundits like Laura Ingraham and anti-vaccinators like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Gates has become a vocal counterweight to President Trump about the coronavirus. For weeks, Gates has appeared on television, on opinion pages and on Reddit forums calling for home stay policies, expanded testing, and vaccine development. And without naming Trump, he criticized the president's policies, including this week's move to cut funds for the World Health Organization.
In another sign of how the pandemic is devastating the aviation sector, the Hong Kong-flagged airline said on Friday it would fire its US-based flight attendants.
"As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic that has practically halted world travel, Cathay Pacific has made the difficult decision to close its cabin crew bases in the United States," the airline said in a statement, adding that it had 286 flight attendants based in the United States. working in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The airline said Friday that it had 13,000 flight attendants overall. He said in an annual They reported last year that about 78 percent of permanent staff worldwide at Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, a sister airline, were based in Hong Kong.
Last month, Cathay Pacific closed its base for cabin crew members in Vancouver, cutting 147 jobs. He said Thursday that he had carried 90 percent fewer passengers in March compared to the same period last year.
Cathay Pacific has now landed most of its aircraft, with plans to operate only three percent of normal capacity through the end of the month. And from April to December, the airline said, its president and chief executive officer will take a 30 percent cut in wages from their base wages, while CEOs will take a 25 percent cut.
Last December, Cathay said in his annual report that his previous CEO, Rupert Hogg, had earned the equivalent of about $ 300,000 in base salary for 2019, through August, the month he resigned. He earned approximately four times as much in other benefits.
Boeing It plans to bring some 27,000 employees back to work in Washington state to resume airplane production, the company said Thursday. Most will return to work by the end of next week.
The announcement is the first large-scale resumption of business activity by a U.S. corporation since the coronavirus outbreak forced companies and government officials to shut down nonessential work. President Trump is encouraging companies and states to reopen the economy before or before May 1.
"After extensive reviews of local conditions, we have begun to restore operations at some sites where work was suspended," Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in a letter to employees prior to the announcement. This week, the company brought some 2,500 employees back to work in the state, most of them focused on defense production operations.
Of the approximately 160,000 Boeing employees worldwide, there are at least 66 current confirmed coronavirus infections. At least 124 others have recovered after being infected.
Boeing employees who return to work next week will find new health and safety precautions, such as staggered start times and dispersed work areas, the company said. But a company spokesman, Charles Bickers, said Boeing would not test employees for the virus.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
The cinema chain AMC Entertainment said in a statement that it intended to raise $ 500 million in a private offering There is speculation, for now, that he will need to file for bankruptcy sooner rather than later.
The National Council for Multi-Family Housing, a trade group for large apartment owners and developers, said in a report that 16 percent of tenants were unable to make a full or partial monthly rent payment before April 12, up from 9 percent in a similar period last month.
USAA, which serves military members and their families, will temporarily change its policies on overdrawn accounts to allow customers to raise stimulus money. The New York Times had reported that the financial services company was not allowing those clients access to the funds.
Robin Hood, a popular youth-trading stock app, is in talks to raise a new round of financing led by Sequoia Capital that would value it at around $ 8 billion, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The biotechnology company Modern He said he had been awarded up to $ 483 million by the federal government to develop his coronavirus vaccine and expand manufacturing.
Uber Reporting first quarter financial results on May 7, he said the pandemic had made it impossible to predict how much money he would earn this year. He also warned investors that his participation in various international passenger transportation businesses would lose value.
The Labor Department said more than 5.2 million workers had been added to the unemployment count, bringing the four-week total to about 22 million. That's roughly the net number of jobs created in a nine-and-a-half-year period that started after the last recession and ended with the arrival of the pandemic.
