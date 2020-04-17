Rihanna fans outraged that RHOBH Newbie Sutton Stracke disses Fenty !!

Sutton Stracke is the other new cast member joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her debut saw her on the wrong end of the Rihanna Navy after she rejected the Rihanna Fenty label.

During the premiere, the ladies headed to New York for the annual New York Fashion Week. Housewife Kyle Richards debuted her new line and several of the ladies entered her show.

Sutton asked Dorit Kemsley to get dressed during the season 10 debut episode on April 15. Dorit told her that her dress was Fenty, but Sutton thought she said "Fendi,quot;. Dorit straightened it and Sutton then said:

"If a celebrity has collaborated, I would care less. I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford in this dress, that doesn't interest me."

It goes without saying that the Navy is not a fan of the brash newcomer. See some of his reactions on Twitter below.