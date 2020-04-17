RHOA's Kenya Moore: I can't wait to leave these receipts at the meeting!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore says she's eager to leave some "receipts,quot; when the ladies finally sit down for their (virtual) meeting.

"You know I'm a girl who keeps a receipt. They accuse me of all kinds of things," Kenya said during a recent interview with Daily Mail. "I'm a girl who talks about facts. Are you about facts? I don't argue about frivolous things. So if it comes out of my mouth, you better know it's the truth. "

