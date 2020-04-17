RHOA's Kenya Moore: I can't wait to leave these receipts at the meeting!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore says she's eager to leave some "receipts,quot; when the ladies finally sit down for their (virtual) meeting.

"You know I'm a girl who keeps a receipt. They accuse me of all kinds of things," Kenya said during a recent interview with Daily Mail. "I'm a girl who talks about facts. Are you about facts? I don't argue about frivolous things. So if it comes out of my mouth, you better know it's the truth. "

Kenya has had leaky meat from Nene all season. At one point in the show, Nene tried to make amends, but Kenya rejected her olive branch, saying she didn't think it was genuine.

The ladies soon had a heated argument where Nene seemed to spit it out. Nene denied spitting in Kenya, but the camera images seemed to show otherwise.

"Oh no, honey, I want him to fall! I want to speak my part. I've had NeNe literally trying to spit on me," Kenya said. "So for that to happen on a television show … I need to speak my piece at the meeting and show who the real villain is on the show."