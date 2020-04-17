RHOA: Yovanna Momplaisir says Nene Leakes would not film without her, and also Eva Marcille wants her at the meeting

Yovanna Momplaisir caused quite a stir with #Snakegate at the start of the current season for Real Housewives of Atlanta. Social media star Andrew Caldwell recently went live with the CAU student where he revealed something surprising about Nene Leakes.

Yovanna was last seen leaving Toronto after being discovered as the "snake,quot; who had receipts for Cynthia Bailey speaking ill of her friend Nene.

Since then, Nene and Cynthia have reunited and their friendship is recovering. However, viewers definitely still have some questions about the situation.

During an Instagram Live session with Andrew, she asked what Yovanna thought about Nene supposedly calling her irrelevant during a Live.

Momplaisir responded by revealing that in a moment, Leakes would not be filming without her.

‘It was not irrelevant then. "I'm not doing,quot; this scene unless Yovanna is there came out of her mouth.

Nene's alleged dispute could have occurred after a fan asked about Yo-Yo's comments about Nene that appeared to be pulling Glee alum under the bus.

While appearing on Sister Circle, Yovanna said, "I'm here to set the record straight. I never said there was an audio or a recording. I've never recorded anyone, that's not my character, that's not who I am. Just because I said that I had receipts, that didn't mean that was the definition of an audio or a recording. That's a rumor that started and spread like a forest fire. "

Yovanna also said that she may not appear in the RHOA virtual meeting.

However, if it's up to Eva Marcille, Yovanna would definitely have to show her face.

While talking to Kandi Burruss, the top model explained why Momplaisir has to be there.

"I want Yovanna there because she has the truth about snakes."

Ad

Do you think she should attend the meeting?



Post views:

0 0