Coronavirus now claims so many lives that The Times has had to reassign some of its reporters to help out at the obituary desk. It seems to me that every day another cultural figure who has touched my life in some profound way is lost to the virus.
Last week, it was musician John Prine who was supposed to be touring Australia this month. This week, the death that hurt the most was British comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor.
Mr. Brooke-Taylor was a third of the comedy group The Goodies, along with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The group had a self-titled television show that aired for a decade on the BBC in Britain (1970 to 1980), and played repeatedly on ABC in Australia during my childhood evenings.
The show was ridiculous, surreal, and hilarious, and Tim Brooke-Taylor in particular had a huge impact on my young mind. Her British patriotism and her devotion to the Queen have helped inspire an ironic adoration of her majesty in my own life and home, which now contains a large collection of royal period memorabilia.
The Goodies helped define the comic sensitivity of at least one generation of Australians and New Zealanders. The show never had a big repeat rotation in the UK, but it was repeated in Australia (and New Zealand) during the 1980s, so much so that I knew some episodes almost by heart.
One of the weirdest things about moving from one country to another on the cusp of adulthood is trying to navigate a social space where all of your cultural references mean nothing to your peers. This was my case when I moved from Australia to the United States as a teenager in the early 1990s. I remember trying to interest new friends in musicians and television shows and movies that shaped me, without success.
I wanted to explain the profound impact of Paul Kelly and Monkey Magic and The Goodies. For the latter, I even had a very particular argument.
"If Monty Python represents the best of British comic sensibility for adults, and the same is true for The Young Ones for teens, then The Goodies was the children's show that filled that space," I would say, before speaking on the subject details. of the show in which a giant fluffy kitten devastated London. (This analysis was not entirely accurate; as a result, The Goodies on the ABC was edited to be appropriate for children.)
There was no Google back then, no YouTube, there was no way to show someone in America the silly and wonderful humor that brought me up. Which is a shame. My smart and fun new friends would have loved The Goodies. I still do. And like so many others, I mourn his loss.
