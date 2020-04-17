Remembering Tim Brooke-Taylor and "The Goodies,quot;

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.

Coronavirus now claims so many lives that The Times has had to reassign some of its reporters to help out at the obituary desk. It seems to me that every day another cultural figure who has touched my life in some profound way is lost to the virus.

Last week, it was musician John Prine who was supposed to be touring Australia this month. This week, the death that hurt the most was British comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor.

Mr. Brooke-Taylor was a third of the comedy group The Goodies, along with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The group had a self-titled television show that aired for a decade on the BBC in Britain (1970 to 1980), and played repeatedly on ABC in Australia during my childhood evenings.

The show was ridiculous, surreal, and hilarious, and Tim Brooke-Taylor in particular had a huge impact on my young mind. Her British patriotism and her devotion to the Queen have helped inspire an ironic adoration of her majesty in my own life and home, which now contains a large collection of royal period memorabilia.