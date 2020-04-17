Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand Draper James tried to dress up teachers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it turned out to be a marketing disaster.

Last month, when the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the United States and forced schools to close, staff at Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand, Draper James, began talking about what they could do to help. Finally, someone came up with the idea of ​​gifting dresses to teachers, and everyone, including Witherspoon, loved it.

However, after Draper James announced on Instagram in early April that they were giving away dresses to teachers, the company was overwhelmed by the response.

“Dear teachers: we want to thank you. During quarantine, we see him working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress, ”read the publication.

Then they instructed teachers to submit their application using a specific form, gave a deadline, and said they would notify the "winners." They also added that the offer was valid "while supplies last." The problem was that the company only had a supply of 250 dresses, and there are more than 3 million teachers in the United States, most of whom are women.

In addition to her Instagram announcement, the special offer also appeared on the Today is the show With Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush and the show's website they announced that the Draper James label from Witherspoon was giving away dresses to teachers.

According to the New York TimesBetween widespread promotion, the sheer number of teachers applying, and having only 250 dresses in stock to give away, the idea quickly turned into a marketing disaster and resulted in millions of disappointed teachers.

"In many parts of the country, many teachers don't really feel appreciated and aren't paid very well, and the idea of ​​a free dress during a stressful time was really exciting," said Natalie Ornell, a substitute high school teacher. in the Boston public school system. "It really was like Cinderella."

Georgia kindergarten teacher Tammy Meyer agreed and said, “It was Reese Witherspoon! She has always been one of my favorite actresses. Having a dress associated with her at a time when everyone is so overwhelmed, I think we were grabbing straws. ”

Draper James is a small company that has only been around for five years, and they just weren't ready for the response to their offer. The application form was blocked immediately after teachers shared the ad with each other on social media groups.

By the time the application period closed, Draper James had received more than a million applications for the 250 dresses.

"We feel like we moved too fast and we don't anticipate the volume of the response," said Marissa Cooley, senior vice president of brand marketing and creative for Draper James. "We were really overwhelmed. It was much more volume than the company had seen. We were expecting thousands in single digits. "

The company tried to clarify that it was not a mass draw, but a draw. Giving away a million dresses would have cost the company tens of millions of dollars, and that was not feasible.

Unfortunately, some took the promotion as a marketing ploy that benefited Draper James rather than teachers. To make matters worse, teachers had to provide a copy of their school ID and work email addresses, and their inboxes were immediately filled with Draper James promotions offering up to 30 percent off.

"It's like a marketing 101 failure," said David Carroll, associate professor of media design at Parsons. "The intentions were good, but the execution was terrible."



