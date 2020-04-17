Reese Witherspoon was afraid of being a mother would ruin her career

WENN

The & # 39; Legally Blonde & # 39; actress opens up to fighting severe postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child Ava and reveals her greatest fear of being a mother.

Up News Info –

Reese witherspoon She struggled with "severe postpartum depression" after becoming a mother.

The "Big Little Lies"Star, 44, shares the children of Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex Ryan Phillippeas well as seven-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

Speaking in Jameela JamilOn the "I Weigh" podcast, the actress spoke about her battles with mental health over the years and admitted that she first sought therapy at age 16.

"I definitely had anxiety, my anxiety manifests as depression, so it would make me very depressed," he explained. "My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won't come off, I've been handling it all my life."

Reese said her mental health began to spiral after welcoming Ava, but confessed that she had a "different experience" after each child.

"A child had a kind of mild postpartum (depression), and a child had a severe postpartum where he had to take quite heavy medication because he just wasn't thinking at all," she recalled. "And then I had a son where I didn't have any postpartum."

The "Legally Blonde"Star explained how she was" completely out of control "after Ava's birth, saying" no one explained "that her response to becoming a mother was quite normal.

"I was 23 when I had my first baby and no one explained to me that when you wean a baby, your hormones go to the bathroom."The morning show"The actress continued." I felt more depressed than I had ever felt in my entire life. It was terrifying. "

Reese previously admitted that she was "scared" of becoming a mother, as she was unsure of a career after giving birth to her first child, and recognized a strong "support system" for helping her raise her children.