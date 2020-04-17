Reese Witherspoon talks about her "severe,quot; postpartum depression – "scary,quot;

Reese Witherspoon talks about her experience with postpartum depression after the birth of each of her three children: Ava, 20, Deacon, 16 and Tennessee, 7. However, her struggle with mental health began before she became a mother.

During a recent appearance on Jameela Jamil My weight is On the podcast, Witherspoon said he started therapy at age 16.

“I definitely had anxiety, my anxiety manifests as depression, so it would make me very depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won't pop out, "Witherspoon said." I've been handling it all my life. "

Witherspoon explained that after giving birth to each of her children, she had different experiences with postpartum depression. The 44-year-old woman says that with one of her children she had "mild postpartum,quot; and with another "she had no postpartum,quot;. However, she had a "severe postpartum,quot; after one of the births because she says that "she just wasn't thinking at all."

Witherspoon shares Ava and Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillipe, and she shares Tennessee with her current husband, Jim Toth. She says that after giving birth to Ava, she was "completely out of control," and no one explained to her that the new moms go on a "hormonal roller coaster,quot; when they stop breastfeeding.

The Oscar winner was just 23 years old when she first gave birth, and she says no one told her that when you wean a baby, your hormones "go to the bathroom."

"I felt more depressed than ever in my entire life. It was scary," said Witherspoon. "I didn't have the right kind of guidance or help, I just went crazy."

the Little fires everywhere Star thinks hormones are poorly studied and not understood, but she continued to contact her doctors for answers. Witherspoon says there simply isn't enough research on what happens to a woman's body and the hormonal changes that take place. He also doesn't think the issue is taken as seriously as he thinks it should be.

Reese Witherspoon also revealed that when she first became a mother, she was not communicating with her own mother, a pediatric nurse who has always been open about mental health, as she is now.

Little fires everywhere It is currently airing on Hulu.



