Reese Witherspoon takes an honest look at his 2013 arrest

Reese witherspoon You definitely know what ruining is.
One of her biggest disorders made headlines in 2013 when the Oscar winner and her husband Jim Toth They were arrested in Atlanta after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Witherspoon was handcuffed after disobeying an officer's orders to remain inside the vehicle. Ultimately, he did not address a person's obstruction charge, while Toth pleaded guilty to the first DUI offense.
On May 2, 2013, the same day his pleas were presented, Witherspoon appeared in an interview with George Stephanopoulos in Good morning america, where he acknowledged his actions, took full responsibility for his behavior and apologized on national television. "It is completely unacceptable and we regret and shame and know better and we should not have done that," he said at the time.
Seven years later, the interview reappeared as Witherspoon chatted with Jameela Jamil for the newest episode of it My weight is podcast, during which the host congratulated Witherspoon on the way he apologized. "You apologized and embarrassed yourself in a way that was so refreshing for me," said Jamil.
Echoing the same honesty as nearly a decade earlier, Witherspoon said, "But I did something really stupid," before Jamil continued to remember the star's apology.
"It was very embarrassing and silly," the actress said of her mistake. "But, you know what, it turns out that I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make silly decisions. I make good decisions. I'm just a human being."
Witherspoon was also outspoken about seeking therapy as a teenager and her fight against anxiety and depression. "My anxiety manifests as depression, so it would depress me a lot, it's like my brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it doesn't come off. And I've been handling it all my life. My grandmother fought things the same way. "
Noting how her grandmother was stigmatized within her community because of her difficulties, Witherspoon said she feels "really fortunate to be able to get help, that on occasions when I have needed I have been able to take medication."
The actress shared her particular struggles with mental health after giving birth to each of her three children. "After each child, I had a different experience. One child had a kind of mild postpartum (depression) and then one child had a severe postpartum, where I had to take quite heavy medications because I just wasn't thinking at all, and then I had a son where I didn't have any postpartum. "
"I think hormones are so poorly studied and not understood, and I kept contacting my doctors for answers," he recalled. "There is simply not enough research on what happens to the female body and the hormonal changes we have are not taken as seriously as I think they should be."
