Reese Witherspoon takes an honest look at his 2013 arrest

Reese witherspoon You definitely know what ruining is.

One of her biggest disorders made headlines in 2013 when the Oscar winner and her husband Jim Toth They were arrested in Atlanta after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Witherspoon was handcuffed after disobeying an officer's orders to remain inside the vehicle. Ultimately, he did not address a person's obstruction charge, while Toth pleaded guilty to the first DUI offense.

On May 2, 2013, the same day his pleas were presented, Witherspoon appeared in an interview with George Stephanopoulos in Good morning america, where he acknowledged his actions, took full responsibility for his behavior and apologized on national television. "It is completely unacceptable and we regret and shame and know better and we should not have done that," he said at the time.

Seven years later, the interview reappeared as Witherspoon chatted with Jameela Jamil for the newest episode of it My weight is podcast, during which the host congratulated Witherspoon on the way he apologized. "You apologized and embarrassed yourself in a way that was so refreshing for me," said Jamil.

Echoing the same honesty as nearly a decade earlier, Witherspoon said, "But I did something really stupid," before Jamil continued to remember the star's apology.

"It was very embarrassing and silly," the actress said of her mistake. "But, you know what, it turns out that I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make silly decisions. I make good decisions. I'm just a human being."