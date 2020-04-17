Rasheeda Frost suffers a great loss: she is devastated by the death of a loved one: Kirk Frost is speechless

Rasheeda Frost just hit her fans with the saddest news. Rasheeda, one of her friends who was part of her and Kirk Frost's Bostro team passed away, shared in her memory a video with the lady on her social media account.

‘I am devastated! Today, the young woman on the right of the screen, who was part of our Frost Bistro team, passed away today @amazingblaze_ she was so sweet, hardworking and always approached me with that infectious smile. I have to send my sincere condolences to his family and that his beautiful young soul RIP gone #gonetoosoon #youwillbemissed ’Rasheeda subtitled his video.

Kirk also shared a message: "I am lost for the words … He was such a nice and humble spirit #rip,quot; praying for the family and all his friends "

Someone else said: ‘We already miss you 💙. It still doesn't feel real. So much life to live, "and another follower posted this message:" Praying for you, your staff, and your family! I'm so sorry for this. "

A commenter posted this message: ‘Sorry for the loss. Abdominal prayers and condolences to his family. "

A commentator said: ‘God bless your soul. My sincere condolences. I am praying for you and your family during this difficult time! "

When a follower asked Rasheeda what happened, another fan jumped into the comments with this answer: never I never understood why people have to know the cause of death. People post states of death and illness every day on social media and in ghetto fights. Rasheeda pays tribute to an employee she knows personally and is supposed to tell us what the coroner said? Do you pray differently for her, family and friends differently depending on how she died? "

Beyond this, Rasheeda found herself in hot water after an enemy leapt in line to really shadow her.

An enemy Rasheeda rejected said Kirk Frost had "adopted,quot; her when she was just 15 years old and the person went ahead and made more terrifying accusations, suggesting that Kirk pulled R. Kelly out of Rasheeda.

The Chief Lady struck the enemy.



