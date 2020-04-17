Rapper YNW Melly pleads for Kanye West's help while serving prison sentence

Jailed rapper YNW Melly recently asked his former collaborator Kanye West for help. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Melly and Kanye worked together on the song "Mixed Personalities," which helped cement Melly's status as a rising star.

Kanye and Melly worked together at the studio just a few months before he was convicted and jailed for the double murder of two of his friends. Ever since the coronavirus swept the world, Melly has been doing her best to try to get out of prison, especially after she was diagnosed with the disease.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Melly wanted to be released from prison after hiring COVID-19, but the judge denied her release. Subsequently, it appears that the rapper turned to Mr. West as a last resort. The 20-year-old rapper went to his Twitter account to say, "@kanyewest, I need your help, DM."

Online fans are convinced that the rapper is trying to get Kanye West to use his relationship with Donald Trump to get him out of prison before his trial. As most know, Kanye West spoke to Donald Trump about the A $ AP Rocky situation in Sweden, which the president then spoke to.

As previously reported, the media confirmed that Melly was experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, including high fever and chills, however, due to her age, she is likely to be fine, unless she has poor pre-existing conditions.

Jamell Maurice Demons, known primarily as his artist name, YNW Melly, requested an earlier release because of COVID-19. It was reported that he was struggling to breathe and had other signs of the virus. His lawyer also accused the prison in which he is staying of not taking adequate precautionary measures.

His lawyer stated that the institution has not followed the guidelines established by the Surgeon General and the Center for Disease Control. This would not be the first time that a celebrity attempted to leave prison due to the coronavirus scare.

Bill Cosby, Michael Cohen and R. Kelly have called for an early release due to the virus.



