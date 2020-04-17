Ranking of the 13 Best Games of the Junk Junk Era of Baseball Cards

Earlier this week, I asked my Twitter family to help me pick out the worst sets from the Age of Junk Wax, which I am freely defining as 1987-1993. It was a fun project, with lots of great comments from my fellow baseball card fans. I hope you enjoyed it.

However, I almost felt a little guilty. I loved collecting letters from that time. I still love you. I bought at least 10 boxes of the sets on that "worst,quot; list in the last year (they're all cheap, which is huge), and enjoyed opening all the packages. But still, I couldn't help but think little Ryan would be disappointed with all the bad things adult Ryan wrote about those baseball cards (even if they were objectively true).

MORE: Ranking of the 15 Best Baseball Card Games of the 80s and 90s

So I started another project, one that would make little Ryan proud of adult Ryan. It is a peace offering to myself, a look at the best junk wax era ensembles. I asked for his help again, and the response was a little overwhelming. I am sorry I was not able to use all the answers, but I tried to get at least one answer from all.

Without further delay, here are the 13 BEST sets from the Age of Junk Wax. I thought about each set and then included my favorite contributions from the Twitter family.

13. 1993 upper deck

1993 upper deck https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/63/8d/1993-upperdeck-041620-ftr-snjpg_11lwmqfkmlcn810bb6mm0mqe31.jpg?t=-2004918663,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: We will start with one of my personal favorites, for two reasons. First, I love the layout of the base set (yes, even the cursive names). The photography is stunning: each image, on the front or the back, has emotion, action, intensity or personality, and the subsets, especially the Teammate cards, are glorious (Star Rookie's design is a bit unpleasant, but okay.) And the second reason this set is here is to show that I'm not sorting out what these sets are worth right now. This week, I "won,quot; an eBay auction (I was the sole bidder) for three Series I boxes for $ 5, not including shipping. Could not be happier. Series II boxes are too expensive right now because everyone is drunk from rookie, but if you want to open up fun card packs at a reasonable price, you can't beat a Series I box.

@ JoshuaEvers5: I loved the top deck of the 93! It felt like something so big that the typical logo was no longer on the front. Stunning images front and back (I just wish they didn't have a border). The Then and Now series was the coolest thing I'd ever seen as a kid. I still have my George Brett from that T,amp;N series in a case on the shelf. I showed it to my 6 year old son last week. Freshness factor is maintained! Also, my dad got me the Royals team from the top deck of '93, so that probably helps me.

@ LUISPERRO21: Without a doubt, my favorite set from this era is the 1993 Upper Deck. The photography is spectacular with some of the best action photos I've ever seen on a baseball card. The colors are amazing and I can still look at them for hours.

@JoeySMU: Growing up in rural Iowa, we mainly had access to basic letter lines, so my choices are different from most. 1993 Upper Deck was my first set of shiny cards, excellent photography, and I have a card from the Cal Ripken Jr. subset of the Ioose collection.

12. 1991 Studio

1991 Studio https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/49/4b/1991-studio-041620-ftr-snjpg_1hq25lvx3zuzi1lreyskkaxdxt.jpg?t=-2005027791,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: Yes, this set is basically Glamor Shots for MLB players, but it was refreshing and unique and a great showcase for player personalities. I loved it then and I love it now. Mauve edges with black and white photography worked just as well. I mean, how can you not care for a set that includes one of the players bringing their own parrot for the photo shoot? And in an era of massive checklists and packages packed with nothing more than common, the 264-card checklist from a Studio series meant you had multiple players you knew and loved in each package. That is a quality product.

@ExtraInningsUK: My beloved Donruss 1991, the first complete set I received and my prize possession, came with a sealed 1991 Studio package, which when opened revealed the most expensive cards I had ever had in my hand. It contained a de facto RC by Jeff Bagwell in which the future star modeled what I thought looked like an awkward photo from school. The package also contained a scary-looking rocket, then one of my favorites.

@ToddHertz: This felt like a higher class of letters to me, 14 years old. Most of the other sets featured game action – these showed me the players and their personalities. Ozzie Smith was playful, Tim Raines eyes pierced my soul, Steve Lake … did he have a bird?

@jeffmelaragno: My local card store had a deal where they gave you a 20 percent discount (I think that was it) if you spent $ 10. That was quite a large amount at the time, but I did it for a week and got a Studio package. with the $ 2. I wanted the Phil Plantier card and was lucky to get it in that package. Happy Red Sox fan!

@Folsom_Dave: Professional black and white photos were classic. My favorite card on set was Nolan Ryan with a burning baseball. I tried to recreate that same photo 15 years later, it was more difficult than it seemed!

11. 1992 Fleer Ultra

Why this set was the best: I wrote about this a bit in the worst history of the Age of Junk Wax (in the capsule on the 1991 Fleer Ultra debacle), but the 1992 Fleer Ultra set, which was impressive in every way, shed light on how bad 1991 was really offering. There had to be a whole new group of people to make the decisions in '92, right? These letters appeared in a way that few sets did. They even embarrassed the 1991 Stadium Club cards in my book, though that set (spoiler) scores for being the first in the full card photo concept.

@ crcyclone6: I love this set because the player photo took the entire front of the card. There were no crazy edges and I love the embossed Fleer Ultra logo on the front.

@cardboardicons: This brand really disappointed on its debut in 1991, but (Fleer) Ultra received a major overhaul in 1992 with premium glossy stock paired with a progressive design that sometimes mimicked stone. The big draw for this set were the inserts that were top notch for the time. Also, they were usually placed on the back of the package, so there was a time when he held his breath when he started peeling the wrapper off. Singles were also in vogue, not unlike the 1991 TSC.

10. 1993 Upper Deck SP

1993 Upper Deck SP https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a6/fc/1993-upperdecksp-041620-ftr-snjpg_tv1xzdbfv9n419xl15u011pw2.jpg?t=-2004890343,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: Have you seen how much the Derek Jeter SP rookie card costs? Holy schnikes. And yes, most PSA 9/10 cards are worth a lot because it was impossible to keep those foil cards in perfect condition, but they are also beautiful cards. The base set is exceptional in design and content, once again a small checklist helps, and die-cut insert cards were ahead of their time. This was a better "super-premium,quot; set than Topps Finest or Fleer Flair (how many pieces of style?) That year.

@jeffmelaragno: The die cut cards left me speechless when I saw them. I'm not sure exactly why, but I thought they were for the best.

@ JasonHodge80: Two words can summarize why I chose this set, apart from the impressive design: DEREK JETER

9. 1987 Donruss

1987 Donruss https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3a/76/1987-donruss-041620-ftr-snjpg_1sqvttpx2oms1epaxs9j1quu5.jpg?t=-2005225823,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: The top three sets were stellar in 1987 (and Sportflics was fun, too). Unique designs, incredibly exciting newbies: Future Stars and Rated Rookies sent a chill down the spine every time they came out of a pack, and tons of future Hall of Famers. Donruss's offering might have been the most eye-catching, with the black edges, yellow strikes, and different colors on the name line, but they were also the most frustrating. Trying to keep something in perfect condition was almost impossible.

But really, the Qualified Rookies were amazing. This was the best Qualified Rookie class in Donruss history. Well, at least the first decade of Qualified Rookies. The 20 RR combined for 457.6 bWAR of career, led by Greg Maddux and supported by guys like Bo Jackson, Mark McGwire and Rafael Palmeiro. And Barry Bonds, Barry Larkin, David Cone, and Mike Greenwell also had Donruss rookie cards that year.

@Jimmy_Sanderson: The black border is solid. Some very skilled rookies with Bo Jackson, Greg Maddux, and Mark McGwire. Donruss always stands out with the Diamond Kings, which were a great find opening the wax packs!

@thesportsrabbi: I loved the 1987 Donruss and they hit HR with this set. Greg Maddux, Bo Jackson, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Bonilla, Larkin, the list goes on and on. Simple design, good photos and great cards. What else could a collector have dreamed of?

@erocmace: On Twitter I use # number1number9fan because I have never met someone with a larger Von Hayes collection. His outstanding year in 1986 earned him a Dick Pérez painting for the 1987 Donruss ’Diamond Kings, a highlight for any collector during this era. Skilled rookies were piled high and stylish: Hall of Fame member Greg Maddux and his best mustache cardboard display, Bo Jackson warming up on the field in a classic powder blue uniform, and Mark McGwire, albeit perched, is a photo. Possibly better than its Topps counterpart.

8. 1992 Bowman

Why this set was the best: If you were a newbie fan, this is the set of your dreams. At the time, remember, this was before our modern Internet or Baseball-Reference, kids, they opened Bowman packages and they had no idea who the little kids were, but they knew they had to be good enough for a baseball card, so put them in plastic covers and binders and then look them up in your Beckett price guide. And the 1992 Bowman set was different from the 1989-91 offerings. These were shiny, harder to find (I couldn't find my old ones, and zero chance of being able to pay a box on eBay, so here's a Google Images page to see what they look like) and they had tall, slim poles outlook while leans against the walls for some reason. It was all very strange, but very intriguing.

@cardboardicons: The modern RC market took off with the 1992 Bowman product – its glossy finish gave the brand a refreshing premium feel, it also had a stellar rookie card class that included 3 HOFers: Mike Piazza, Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman. The checklist is full of MLB star rookies and veterans who can repair themselves. Sleeper RC is Cliff Floyd as he is dipping a basketball next to Michael Jordan. Iconic.

@ToddBrommelkamp: I still appreciate my letters from Salomon Torres from the 1992 Bowman set. Dominated in Clinton, Iowa, in 1991. Clean design, no frills, and relative scarcity. Piazza and Rivera stand out in that group, especially Mo due to the "primary photography,quot; quality of the photography that Topps used with some perspectives.

@Mattksquared: As a collecting fanatic, I will keep it short and sweet. 92 Bowman had key rookies from Rivera, Piazza, Hoffman, Carlos Delgado, Derek Lowe and, best of all, Raúl Mondesi.

@_Brojan_: 1992 Bowman was the gift he kept giving me as a young collector. Street clothes, bright and beautiful design. Not to mention my first exposure to true future stars. I remember discovering Manny Ramírez and Chipper Jones years after he opened the packages and they became Rising Stars.

7. Score 1990

Score 1990 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/32/3b/1990-score-041620-ftr-snjpg_1er0tk8a4f7xs13n0j7ncyw6b9.jpg?t=-2005101247,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: If you read my article about the worst sets of the Age of Junk Wax, you know it was difficult for me in Score: the sets of 1988, 1989 and 1992 are on the list. But I also gave you a sneak peek of what I thought of the 1990 set. This one was outstanding. The Bo Jackson card where he wears football shoulder pads and holds a baseball bat could be the most iconic card of the 1990s. I found a couple in boxes last year and, let me tell you, the excitement has not faded. The rookie harvest was great, the first-round picks of the draft: smilin 'Frank Thomas! – They were incredible and everything related to this set is exceptional.

@ChrisWGamble: I know I might be one of the few who love the 1990 Score, but I'm not ashamed to admit it. He has great rookies like Larry Walker, Bernie Williams, Deion Sanders, Sammy Sosa, and of course Frank Thomas. It has good photography, fun but not too crazy edges, team logos on the front along with name and position, stats, and good wording on the back that also features the typical color photo on the back. This will always be one of my favorite games and I am happy that these cards can be found cheaply these days. Give me all the 1990 score!

@ Fillmore79: I was 10 years old at the height of my card collecting career. I had spent my summer lawn cutting money on baseball cards, many of them on Score. The cards were great and I had heard that there was a Bo Jackson black and white card that combined soccer with baseball. That summer, my mother forced me to go shopping for clothes back to school, I was afraid of it. When we got to JC Penny, my eyes popped out of my head. They were offering a pack of 1990 score cards with every $ 50 purchase. I've never been so excited to buy clothes in my life, and $ 150 later I was in the car holding 3 packs of cards. On the way home I opened the packages greedily. In the middle of the second package there it was. Damn Bo Jackson in black and white! I screamed. My mother almost killed me. The coolest package I can remember. It is still one of the coolest cards ever made!

@ 15CK15CK: I recently bought an almost complete set, but only because it came in a folder and pages, and it was cheaper than buying the folder and pages on your own! Red-bordered cards are a bit off-putting, but rookies and late-draft picks are pretty murderous, and I just happened to get Frank Thomas signed by Kingdome during his rookie year. Plus, the Dave Dravecky tribute card was an amazing addition that definitely made him off the list.

@ExamineBaseball: I couldn't wait to open the huge yellow box in this set under the Christmas tree. Primetime rookie, Bo Jackson Nike pose, Frank Thomas draft pick card, what? This set was loaded. Add Larry Walker, Bernie Williams and, yes, Kevin Maas, this set was entertaining and a prospector's dream in 1991.

6. 1991 Stadium Club

1991 Stadium Club https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/42/17/1991-stadium-club-041620-ftr-snjpg_rz0rymtlhqij18fc70yx53d1f.jpg?t=-2005061375,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: Like most kids my age, I didn't know baseball cards could be made without borders. The full card photo was a revolution, and the Topps people did a great job of making sure the star players had stunning photos. The Griffey Jr. card is amazing. Nolan Ryan's letter is iconic (Dave Stewart is also in the same outfit). Frank Thomas is seen as a member of the Hall of Fame in his photo. And it's not just that the card stores were charging $ 4 and $ 5 per package, it's that we were gladly paying it (even if some packages were starless rags).

@timcarrollart: This set was fascinating. The photography was over the top (Nolan throwing a tuxedo!) And the high gloss of the simple design made them feel so stylish. What put this set above all others was the turn card. A baseball field, a baseball and a photo of the player's first Topps card. It was the best card of the trash era.

@nathanphifer: When you are 10 years old, opening a pack of cards is almost a spiritual experience. The intrigue of what will welcome you when you remove that wax packaging is second to none. When Stadium Club launched, I had a completely different feeling than I had before. They were so elegant; from super bright, high-quality photos to the gold border at the bottom. The first time I opened a package, it made me feel like I was immediately elevated to the club "Can you afford to wear the real Reebok Pumps,quot; that I was definitely not in.

@lampert_jake: In 1991 he was totally into the youth and prospect scene and the Stadium Club set covered him very well. Plus, they looked great and the information on the reverse, along with a photo of the player's first Topps card, was different than anything I'd seen before.

@aaronesharp: They were brilliant, which back then meant they were super cool. They looked and felt high-end, but they were Topps, so they were still something the average person could identify with. They were the Dodge Stealth of cards.

5. 1990 sheet

1990 sheet https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7d/b7/1990-leaf-041620-ftr-snjpg_65q5ma4oxn8919bhwikx7ldza.jpg?t=-2005126151,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: The best day of my card collector life included finding a Frank Thomas rookie card in a 1990 Leaf package at a giant card convention in downtown St. Louis when I was a kid. I wasted and spent $ 3 for the package and got the card I wanted. How often does this happen? Also that day, I won a Lou Brock autographed baseball as a door prize (hearing my name called on the speaker was amazing) and, oh, Muhammad Ali gave me and my friend Tommy an autographed card. It is no problem. (Just for fun, look at me and SN baseball editor Jason Foster opens a 1990 Leaf box.)

@Folsom_Dave: Beautiful design and I love the silver backs. Great photos – hell, their checklists had player photos and they were classy. Favorite Card: Frank Thomas rookie in Black Sox uniforms.

@ amedlock1: After the launch of Upper Deck in 1989, it was clear that companies would need to improve their game. This special Donruss edition followed Upper Deck with very clear game shots. Sheet sets were hard to find on the side of the card shows.

@jtuffli: This is strictly because I got that Kevin Maas card that was so sought after in my first package. That had never happened to me (I never got the 89 UD Griffey, probably the only one in the world) and I remember paying more for that package than any other package I'd bought before. I couldn't believe I was paying for that, but then I got the Maas card. I was excited. Of course, three weeks later, the cards were worth nothing. Should have sold.

4. 1987 Fleer

1987 Fleer https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/47/8c/1987-fleer-041620-ftr-snjpg_1ts6e3u00orxx1kcg0i8hscgzj.jpg?t=-2005203791,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: Look, maybe it's just me, but these letters were somewhat sacred. Packages from my favorite set (spoiler alert) were everywhere, but Fleer was harder to find in 1987, and when I saw them in card stores, they cost 75 cents or a dollar a pack. You had to splurge on Fleer, and I respected that. The blue cards were crisp. The stickers were great for the front of my folder. An objective look at the set would reveal flaws (generic photography, etc.), I'm sure, but we won't have any of that here in my classification. I must mention this: a Twitter contributor, @Folsom_Dave, certainly disagrees with this ranking. He said the 1987 Fleer design, and I quote, "looks like a vomited Smurf." That amused me.

@BabbSports: Before & # 39; 87, there was not much color in the card designs, but this Fleer brought it with the blue border and, for me, it helped the player to & # 39; pop & # 39; a little more than in the past. After this year, the cards seemed to get more visual appeal. And he has the rookie card for my all-time favorite player, Will ‘The Thrill’ Clark. In his first AB, against Nolan Ryan, he digs deeper. The smile, the loot, the emotion. 5:49 PM

@Jimmy_Sanderson: I loved the blue border and some really cool rookie cards here too with Barry Larkin and Bo Jackson. Some good shots of early lead players like Barry Bonds and Will Clark.

@Anthony_Humbert: The set of '87 flyers was amazing because it had where the boys liked to hit balls in the area.

3. 1993 Studio

1993 study https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a2/c5/1993-studio-041620-ftr-snjpg_1d6e8kjoqt7od110zr344wcbtf.jpg?t=-2004944887,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: Yes, maybe this is too high for this set. I don't care. I love these letters, almost irrationally. And I love that you can still buy boxes on eBay for $ 15ish. I already have my last eight or nine packages left from the box I have and I'm already looking for the next one. The cards are awesome, with candid photos of the players on top of the giant team logos – be it jerseys or hats – so you can see the seam. The backs are also great, with their high school yearbook biographies and posed photos. Just a beautiful set. No real value other than nostalgia, but that's my damn wheelhouse. Oh, and the little checklist (220) also has an impact here: I opened a package this week that had Frank Thomas, Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., and Cal Ripken Jr. Yes. I love a set that is run by players, not by chase cards.

@ The1Tab: The full photo with the logo / cap / jersey as the backdrop was just a good look. They were sharp; bright images appeared in a folder or top loader (I still do!). The foil on the card was also very nice. They were sexy cards.

@timcarrollart: The quality of the portrait is superb, and having the team jerseys / hats as a backdrop is excellent. The addition of the holographic facsimile is the icing on the top, giving each card a multi-layered feel. Only 220 cards, so the chances of getting a star or HOF in each pack were high. Lots of fun information on the back!

@ 11TimeChamps: 1993 Studio was great – a nifty new way to display the player and team logo (with jerseys) on the front (including signatures was also a nice touch). The "Close Up,quot; on the back was great: As an 11-year-old boy, I wasn't motivated by statistics, so seeing good news about a player was great. Finally, the Heritage insert was amazing – Ozzie's Heritage Card is one of my all-time favorite cards.

@ BenAdams38: The 1993 studio set was great because of the photography and the aluminum signature on the front. I really liked the facts on the back, which gave more information about the players than just the normal stats. The deepest impulses about who made a player and who didn't perform well against were great. Oh, and someone (Darren Daulton, maybe?) Claimed that his favorite motif was Mickey Morandini.

2. 1989 Top Cover

1989 top cover https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a5/f3/1989-upperdeck-041620-ftr-snjpg_3fq9jlrrqkna1khpvn1yr7mnp.jpg?t=-2005150279,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: I mean, you know. There are different levels of "game changers,quot; in the baseball card hobby: first autographs, first super-premium cards, first numbered cards, first 1/1, whatever. But this set was the original game changer, in many ways. Helped Upper Deck make smart decisions as a rookie, huh?

@kgnevMKE: I know you'll be saturated with the 1989 Upper Deck reviews, but I can't speak to any of these outfits without first mentioning the 1989 UD classic. The design is so sharp with the baseline at the side and the crisp white edges. Everything stands out and the photo / image quality seemed light years better than what I had seen 9 years ago. I was impressed by this set (and even the next two UD seasons).

@ amedlock1: While it is not my absolute favorite, it is a close second. This set contains the holy grail of modern era cards, rookie Ken Griffey Jr. The image quality of the cards on the top cover was off the charts. Another cool card on set is Nolan Ryan throwing a soccer ball while he was with the Rangers. Rangers pitching coach Tom House had all his pitchers use a soccer ball to let go, which was considered innovative thinking.

@mattkemm: This was a tremendous set. Tons of young stars. I mean, EVERYONE still wants the Griffey RC.

@ crcyclone6: I love this set because it changed the card game and forced others to raise the bar on their cards. No more cardboard feel, even though it took others a couple of years to line up. The composition of the cards is great. The first baseline on the right side and the brilliant feel are fantastic, not to mention that Griffey Jr's rookie is the number 1 card on the set.

1. 1987 Topps

Topps 1987 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/39/b3/1987-topps-041620-ftr-snjpg_1gs1vkwjyc7zy1mh9irbunx2gu.jpg?t=-2005175727,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the best: If you thought there was any chance that Topps from 1987 was at the top of this list, you're crazy (or you just don't know me very well). I love everything about this set, even now. Wood grain edges. The stars of the future. Fun facts and curiosities on the back of the cards. The Newbies Oh, the newbies. I was a teacher riding my bike home from the Ben Franklin dollar store with an unopened box of 1987 Topps swaying on the handlebars. Much of my allowance or money earned from shoveling driveways or mowing went to bundles in this set. And I don't even care that they're basically useless now. For me, for the memories, they were worth every damn dollar.

@timcarrollart: The wood grain border, the team color plates, the team logos in the corner work in harmony. All cards have the same orientation, so it's nice to look at them in an album. This set has its share of star HOFers and RCs, and has a cult following for collectors trying to put together a complete autographed set (good luck with a Ricky Wright!). The nuggets of information on the back were also fun to read!

@kuchemJ: BEST. SET. NEVER. The wood grain is classic. It looks great with the photos and the centering was flawless. I also liked the "Future Stars,quot; and the trophy for the Qualified Rookie. The rookies that season were pretty good, so the set was great, too. It is so elegant and timeless and while I was collecting in '85 and '86, '87 was the year I was everything. The Cardinals were in the playoffs and it was a great time to be a card collector and a fan.

@lampert_jake: I was a Topps kid and turned 10 during the offseason 86-87, so the 87 Topps outfit was right in my wheelhouse. I loved the design, all the newbies, the future stars and the Rookie All-Star Team. It's the only set I even like to "play,quot; with at 43 years old. I can recall an absurd and disturbing number of card fronts if you give me a player in this set.

@ bruno4prez: Every penny I earned in 1987 went to Topps Wax Packs. I cut yards. I recycled cans. I even helped with inventory at my father's hardware store. I literally counted my nails. I'm not sure why we weren't weighing them, but whatever. A grocery store next to my grandfather's house sold packages for 30 cents, and I bought hundreds. Everyone remembers the wood trim, and yes I loved it. But it is more than that. It's Bo Jackson's Future Stars card. Es Kevin Mitchell entrando en casa y levantando una tormenta de polvo. Es un conjunto icónico que hasta el día de hoy plantea dos preguntas: 1. ¿Jack Clark regresó al tercer lugar de manera segura? 2. ¿Por qué la camiseta de Mike Laga es rosa?

@ BenAdams38: El set de Topps de 1987 fue el primer gran set que coleccioné a mano. Mirando hacia atrás ahora, no tiene el valor monetario de otros conjuntos en la lista, pero el novato de Bonds y el McGwire son dos cartas que aún disfruto. Además, la tarjeta All-Star de Wade Boggs fue la primera tarjeta que compré cuando era niño. El set también tiene al novato de Barry Larkin, y él era el jugador favorito de mi hermano.

Menciones honoríficas

También le pedí a la gente de Twitter que incluyera ideas sobre cualquier conjunto que no figurara en mi lista, y hubo muchas contribuciones. Aqui hay algunos de los mejores.

@ 15CK15CK: Mención de honor va al mayormente odiado Fleer de 1991. Dejando de lado el diseño, tiene un valor sentimental, ya que fue la primera caja de tarjetas, y realmente el primer regalo de cualquier tipo que recuerdo, que mi padrastro me compró por su cuenta. Llegué a casa del trabajo un día con eso. Tuve una relación bastante polémica con él, así que cuando tenía 11 años en ese momento fue un gran problema, y ​​algo que mantengo cerca todavía hoy.

@ShiftyMcShivers: Creo que mi recuerdo más grande o mejor fue el del pináculo del 92, los paquetes eran de $ 2, lo que era mucho más de lo normal, mucho dinero para un niño de 13 años en 1992, pero saqué un Todd VanPoppel / Nolan Ryan Tarjeta de "ídolos,quot;. Después de regresar a mi casa para revisar mi Beckett, costaba $ 50 en ese momento, y estaba tan emocionado que recuerdo haber alardeado con todos mis amigos. Por supuesto, Van Poppel se incendió.

@ 11TimeChamps: Me encantó el '93 Stadium Club, debido a las tarjetas de producción del primer día. Saqué uno de un paquete de una tienda de comestibles Hy-Vee. En ese momento, Beckett, no estoy seguro de saber cómo fijar el precio de las tarjetas FDP, por lo que era algo así como 20-25 veces el valor de la tarjeta normal. Esa tarjeta de novato de Piazza estaba listada en $ 5-6 dólares, sin el FDP. Entonces, pensé que había sacado como una tarjeta de $ 100-150 del paquete ese día. Aparentemente se está vendiendo por $ 60 en eBay, pero esa cosa ha estado en la caja de seguridad de mis padres desde el día en que la abrimos, LOL.

@kuchemJ: El '89 Topps se parece a la parte posterior de las chaquetas de Letterman en los años 70 y, aunque era básico, se veía bien y estaba centrado. Y, odiaba Upper Deck y la ostentación, así que tuve que gravitar hacia esto.

@ JoshuaEvers5: También me encantó la simplicidad del diseño del Stadium Club de 1992 (especialmente con las letras doradas en el set Solo Miembros, lo hizo sentir tan importante). Y la falta de un borde en todas esas tarjetas de Stadium Club las hizo tan limpias.

@aaronesharp: Para ser honesto, el set de Donruss de 1988 no era realmente nada especial, excepto por ese rompecabezas de Stan the Man. ¿Se aplica esto a todas las tarjetas recolectadas de esa época? Ciertamente no. Pero finalmente terminar el rompecabezas del mayor cardenal valió la pena cada centavo. Al igual que el Mustang de finales de los 80, no era realmente especial, pero había suficiente nostalgia para recordarlo con cariño.

@ToddHertz: El conjunto de Fleer '92 era audaz y de cerca con grandes apellidos y frentes brillantes. El área de fotos era estrecha, pero Fleer aprovechó eso con una fotografía realmente fuerte que mostraba a los jugadores grandes y agradables. Pero lo que cierra el trato para mí es este segundo (pero más pequeño) subconjunto Pro-Visions que presenta el increíble arte de Terry Smith de The Kid and Big Hurt.