Rajkummar Rao gives Pratralekhaa the perfect haircut during quarantine

Rajkummar Rao and Pralekhaa have been in a relationship for years. The duo has never shied away from going out in public and spilling love for each other. The couple have struggled together in show business and over time they have made a great place for themselves in the industry. Like all of us, our favorite celebrities are also currently locked up in their homes to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further. And Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are no different.

But that does not take away the fact that there are some obstacles that we all face and leave serious ones aside, one of those things is the regular visit to prepare ourselves. After Anushka Sharma cut her husband Virat Kohli and Vicky Kaushal's brother's hair, Sunny Kaushal did the same, the last to join this list are Rajkummar and Patralekhaa. A video of Rajkummar cutting Patralekhaa's hair has appeared online. Rajkummar is seen taking control in his hands and giving his beloved the perfect haircut.

Look at this video.