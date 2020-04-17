R. Kelly asks to be released from prison again; Deny that it is a flight risk!

R. Kelly again requests that he be released from prison for the COVID-19 outbreak.

His new request comes ten days after a federal judge denied his previous request to be released pending trial.

"Sir. Kelly is experiencing tremendous stress and anxiety in light of recent COVID-19 developments," says the emergency motion filed in the New York court system by Kelly's attorney, Michael Leonard.

Inmates reportedly knock on doors, walls and windows for help. The only thing the CCM has done is block things, making the conditions feel more like solitary confinement: and possibly, due to the nature of this virus, shutting up healthy prisoners with those who already have the virus but still cannot be symptomatic. "

The judge says Kelly is a flight risk, but her attorneys deny that it is and say she would agree to be monitored electronically. They deny that he is a danger to the public, despite the charges against him involving minor girls.