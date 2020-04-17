Priyanka Chopra posts an impressive selfie with an important message

Priyanka Chopra may not be in India, but she is constantly in touch with her friends, family and fans on the subcontinent through her social media. He even showed solidarity when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all Indians to applaud in gratitude for the Crown Warriors.

Spreading some positivity and inspiring people to stay strong during the quarantine at home, PeeCee posted a stunning photo of herself bathed in the sun with a motivating message. She captioned the image, "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel … Wait there, world …"

Priyanka has been actively promoting self-hygiene in collaboration with UNICEF and is also part of Lady Gaga's global initiative to raise money for people. He also contributed to the central aid fund and has been constantly aware of what is happening around the world.