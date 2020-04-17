Princess Sofia of Sweden volunteers at the Swedish hospital for coronavirus relief

Princess Sofia of Sweden, who is serving as honorary president at Stockholm Hospital, has been doing her part in the battle against COVID-19.

Fox News reported today that the 35-year-old princess is among eighty people who have completed a three-day emergency training course at Sophiahemmet University to assist her localized hospital. People Magazine also reported on the statement of the Royal Court that revealed that the Princess was eager to get involved.

A spokeswoman for Sophiahemmet Hospital alleged that the Princess would not be working directly with patients. You will help the cause by supporting hospital workers like doctors and nurses through cleaning instruments and other equipment.

According to the statement, the Princess and other volunteers will disinfect and clean the instruments so that trained health professionals have more time and energy to perform important and crucial tasks.

The statement continued by reiterating that none of the volunteers would work directly with the patients. People Magazine reported that Sophiahemmet Hospital, on the other hand, has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Fox News claims that the Swedish royal family has worked closely with the aforementioned university and hospital since the late 1800s. Queen Sofia of Sweden and Norway provided funds for nursing programs in 1884, and their relationship has continued ever since.

Sofia, who is married to Prince Carl-Philip, has two young children with the Prince, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. Let's hope Sofia has better luck than Prince Charles, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this year.

Despite the effect of COVID-19 on the elderly, Prince Charles has been making good reports, they claim. Prince Charles is also not the only figure who contracts the virus. Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, contracted the virus earlier this year and recently left the ICU.

Boris was criticized online for his nonchalant attitude towards the coronavirus, especially after he reportedly stated that he had no intention of stopping shaking hands any time soon.



