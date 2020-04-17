Princess Sofia of Sweden becomes a hospital volunteer to help nurses

Forget about a tiara! Princess sofia from Sweden wants a couple of scrubs!

As the Coronavirus The pandemic continues to affect people around the world, a member of royalty has just taken a big step to help on the front line.

After completing an intensive online training program, Princess Sofia began working at Sophiahemmet Hospital.

"Princess Sofia is not only Sophia's honorary chair, but she also works with us now," the hospital confirmed on Instagram through the translation. "This is after we have completed our basic nursing education, which has been developed to relieve now severely tense healthcare personnel."

The princess herself confirmed the news by sharing a photo of her new work outfit.

"Last week, I received a medical education specializing in health, care and attention at @sophiahemmet," he revealed to his followers. "In the framework of the & # 39; emergency response & # 39 ;, I am now located in one of the hospital care units where, along with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including patient care and cleanliness. "