Princess Sofia of Sweden becomes a hospital volunteer to help nurses

Forget about a tiara! Princess sofia from Sweden wants a couple of scrubs!
As the Coronavirus The pandemic continues to affect people around the world, a member of royalty has just taken a big step to help on the front line.
After completing an intensive online training program, Princess Sofia began working at Sophiahemmet Hospital.
"Princess Sofia is not only Sophia's honorary chair, but she also works with us now," the hospital confirmed on Instagram through the translation. "This is after we have completed our basic nursing education, which has been developed to relieve now severely tense healthcare personnel."
The princess herself confirmed the news by sharing a photo of her new work outfit.
"Last week, I received a medical education specializing in health, care and attention at @sophiahemmet," he revealed to his followers. "In the framework of the & # 39; emergency response & # 39 ;, I am now located in one of the hospital care units where, along with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including patient care and cleanliness. "
Princess Sofia continued through the translation: "Sophiahemmet in turn has made her resources available in the Stockholm region. About 40 employees are being lent to work in intensive care in emergency hospitals. In addition, Sophiahemmet relieves hospitals emergency by supporting surgery mainly in cancer. "
Although she's just started her new duties, Princess Sofia already rates the experience "extremely rewarding." Your help also comes at a much-needed time.
The hospital has been overwhelmed by the increase in sick patients. As a result, the emergency training program launched with almost 80 people per week completing the course that Princess Sofia took to help.
"In the crisis in which we find ourselves, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a volunteer worker to alleviate the heavy workload of health professionals," the Royal Court said in a statement to People.
The publication also advises that Princess Sofia will not work directly with patients. Instead, it will be supporting doctors and nurses. "They can disinfect the equipment, take turns in the kitchen and clean," said a hospital spokesperson.
