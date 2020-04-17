Prince William opens up about his concern for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared on the morning show. BBC Breakfast on Friday. During his video call, the future king spoke about his concerns for the health of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his father, Prince Charles, who recently recovered from COVID-19.

William said that when his father was first diagnosed, he was quite concerned that his father's age of 71 made him extremely vulnerable to the virus.

"It fits someone's profile: how old they are, which is, you know, pretty risky. And then I was a little worried, but my father has had a lot of chest infections, colds and things like that over the years. And then I thought to myself, if anyone will be able to beat this, it will be him, "Prince William explained.

He also revealed that one of the most difficult things about his father's illness was the effect it had on his mental health. The Duke of Cambridge explained that his father is a "crazy walker,quot;, making it "quite difficult,quot; for him to stay inside and not go for a walk or get fresh air.

The 37-year-old prince also spoke about how vulnerable Queen Elizabeth, who turns 94 this week, and 98-year-old Prince Philip are to the coronavirus. William's grandparents are staying at Windsor Castle during the pandemic, and the prince says he thinks very carefully about his grandparents.

"Although you don't want to scare them … I think it's important to acknowledge it … in an age-appropriate way."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk about life in #emergency shutdown and explain how they tell their children.

William says they are doing everything possible to make sure their grandparents are isolated and protected from the virus. However, he admits that he is concerned about more than Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It is also concerned about the mental health of all UK citizens who are vulnerable and at high risk and who may have to isolate themselves 'for quite some time'.

William is concerned about the impact isolation will have on those individuals and their families, noting that trauma has all kinds of shapes and forms. The Duke of Cambridge, who knows something about pain and trauma after tragically losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 15, says that we can never know or be prepared for when trauma occurs.

"People are going to feel angry, they are going to feel confused; they are going to feel scared. That is all normal feelings. And that is, unfortunately, part of the grieving process," said Prince William.



