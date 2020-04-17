Prince William fears dad will succumb to coronavirus after diagnosis

Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge reveals that he fought anxiously while fearing for the life of Prince Charles after the first in line for the British throne tested positive for Covid-19.

Prince william He feared for his father after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince carlos He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25, 2020, and his son now admits he anxiously fought for the immediate heir to the throne's well-being.

"I have to admit, I was pretty worried at first," the father of three revealed in a new BBC interview with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. "It fits someone's profile at how old they are, which is very risky and that's why I was a little worried."

However, Prince William was confident that his father would outdo him.

"My father has had a lot of chest infections, colds, things like that over the years, so I thought, 'If anyone is going to beat this, it's him,'" he said. "And actually, he was very lucky. He had mild symptoms."

"I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop (working) and not being able to go get some fresh air and go for a walk. He is a crazy walker, he loves to walk, so I think he found it quite difficult especially I also think with his mental health, being trapped inside. "

Now that his father is recovering, Prince William is worried about his 94-year-old grandmother. Queen Elizabeth IIand his 98-year-old grandfather Prince philip.

"Obviously, I think very carefully about my grandparents who are at the age they are at," he shared. "We're doing everything we can to make sure they're isolated and protected from this. But I'm concerned, you know, what's going to happen to a lot of the vulnerable and high-risk people who are going. Potentially having to isolate themselves during quite a long time and the impact it will have on them. "

While everyone tries to stay safe through physical estrangement, Prince William, Duchess Catherine and the British royal family have kept in touch via the Internet.

"We've been talking to the whole family online, and it's been a great way to keep in touch and see each other," William smiled, noting that the video chat was not perfect. "As you can imagine, the younger generation is more tech savvy, but just like that. I think we're getting there now. I think the family is getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and push the right buttons and not dropping the computer in half (sic). "