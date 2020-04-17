Prince William and Kate Middleton are making video calls with the whole family

The royal family remains connected amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Prince william and Kate Middleton sat with BBC Breakfast through video chat, where they revealed that the royal family has kept in touch with each other practically while continuing to practice social distancing.
"We have been talking to the whole family online," said the Duke of Cambridge. "It has been a great way to stay in touch." But William joked that it was not an easy transition, adding: "As you can imagine, the younger generation is a little bit more tech savvy, but just that. I think we're getting there now, the family (is) getting used to a little more to be able to contact and press the correct buttons and not drop the computer in half. "
Noting that Prince carlos and the middleton family has been practically showing up to see their grandchildren Prince george6 Princess charlotte4 Prince louis2, Kate chimed in: "It's very true, and in fact I think your father, my parents, and our families have loved being in touch with the kids."
During her interview, Kate hinted that Prince harry, Meghan Markle and his son Archie Harrison, which is weeks away from sounding on its first birthday in May, are also featured in family video chats. While the mother of three discussed the challenges of social estrangement from other members of the royal family, she shared that they have some birthday calls planned.
"These are really difficult times, particularly in family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other," he explained. "Therefore, we are making sure to share the birthday calls and keep in touch with each other."
Since they announced their unprecedented departure from the royal family and their recent move to Los Angeles, there has been speculation about the tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and William and Kate. "I carried my brother with my arm all my life and I can't keep doing it; we are separate entities," William said of his crack in January. "I'm sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try to support them and hope that the time will come when we all sing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team." "
In addition to getting used to communicating virtually with royalty, William and Kate have also adapted to homeschooling their little ones. Like your conversation with BBC Breakfast The couple continued to discuss the challenges of keeping George, Charlotte and Louis busy.
"The kids have so much resistance, I don't know how, honestly," Kate said as she and William laughed. "You get to the end of the day, you write in the list of things that you did that day, somehow you set up a tent, you get it down again, you cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they had a great time. But, it's amazing how much you can put in a day, that's for sure. "
The couple recently recruited their children to help them pay tribute to medical workers who have been fighting on the front line of the pandemic. In a sweet video posted on Kensington Royal's official Twitter account, George, Charlotte and Louis can be seen giving an adorable round of applause for health heroes.
