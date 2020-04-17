Prince William and Kate Middleton are making video calls with the whole family

The royal family remains connected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Prince william and Kate Middleton sat with BBC Breakfast through video chat, where they revealed that the royal family has kept in touch with each other practically while continuing to practice social distancing.

"We have been talking to the whole family online," said the Duke of Cambridge. "It has been a great way to stay in touch." But William joked that it was not an easy transition, adding: "As you can imagine, the younger generation is a little bit more tech savvy, but just that. I think we're getting there now, the family (is) getting used to a little more to be able to contact and press the correct buttons and not drop the computer in half. "

Noting that Prince carlos and the middleton family has been practically showing up to see their grandchildren Prince george6 Princess charlotte4 Prince louis2, Kate chimed in: "It's very true, and in fact I think your father, my parents, and our families have loved being in touch with the kids."