Prince Harry and Meghan Markle personally deliver food to those in need

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had better come, as they have taken it upon themselves to personally deliver the food to the sick and needy in Los Angeles, just the two of them, casually dressed.

As previously reported, the couple moved from Canada to California after walking away from his royal duties.

In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see Harry and Meghan dressed in their casual outfit, masks and sports gloves, and knocking on people's doors, ready to return.

According to TMZMeghan and Harry left some food "in a low-income housing unit for disabled and special needs residents, and made a few stops inside the building."

The couple reportedly volunteered at Project Angel Food, which is a non-profit organization in Los Angeles that "prepares and delivers medically adapted food to people with chronic illnesses."

We are definitely here for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return fearlessly and choose to deliver food during a whole pandemic.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!



I like0 0

Dislike0 0



