Prince Harry and Meghan Markle follow in Khloe Kardashian's footsteps for Son Archie's great milestone

In a few days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate their son's first birthday, but it will be very different from what they had planned and planned due to the restrictions established due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, who recently moved from Canada to California with his parents, was supposed to have a star-studded event on May 6.

Her parents, who recently left the British Royal Family, are close to Beyonce and Serena Williams and many other big names in Hollywood. Due to the coronavirus blockade, the couple was forced to hold a small birthday party.

A source said Hollywood life: "Meghan and Harry will celebrate Archie's first birthday as a family. Right now, their priority is to keep Archie safe and healthy and to do whatever they can to help during this global crisis."

The informant went on to explain: “Before it was clear how serious this (pandemic) was, they planned to be in the UK in May, and the idea was to do something with Archie's cousins, grandparents and godparents all together there. But things have obviously changed and everything has been postponed. "

The friend said they would have another party at a later date, like Khloe Kardashian had to do for baby True.

The person stated, "When things return to normal, of course, they will want to celebrate, and a high priority will be taking Archie abroad to see Harry's family. But right now, the focus is on doing everything possible to help (during this pandemic). They are devastated by what is happening right now in the world and they want to help as they can. "

One follower replied, "I am extremely proud of Harry and the fact that he did what his mother told him and his brother to marry for love. Also, the fact that he has always been honest about his mental health! He is putting his family first and so they should both be left alone! As the saying goes, "If you have nothing good to say, don't say anything at all!" X "

Another commenter stated, “#isupportharryandmeghan 💜💜💜 Good luck to you and your family. I will be waiting to know about your future efforts. 💙💙 "

This sponsor shared: “I am very proud of you two, that our Heavenly Father continues to bless your marriage, your family and your ministry, in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, amen. Love you very much."

A fourth fan revealed, "I thought they should have at least thanked Canada for their message, but I guess they couldn't get out fast enough and they must have forgotten."

The family is adapting to a new reality.



