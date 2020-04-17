Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles celebrate their 15th anniversary after surviving the coronavirus

The world was shocked when it became known that Prince Charles tested positive for Coronavirus. At 71, many people feared that Prince Charles would develop complications from the disease. The worst part was that his diagnosis came shortly after Prince Harry visited England with his wife Meghan Markle. First she left the country and then Prince Harry followed her. There was even fear that Prince Harry would not be able to return to Canada before the borders closed! With so much going on due to the pandemic, the closing of borders, and the possibility that Prince Charles would never see his son, daughter-in-law and grandson again, there was great concern that Prince Charles was having difficulty fighting the deadly virus. . Fortunately for Prince Charles, after isolating himself from his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles for two weeks, he has recovered.

Now Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have celebrated their 15th anniversary and the couple is back under one roof and doing fine. At Prince Charles' age, there is no doubt that he is one of the lucky ones. He has been through Coronavirus and has survived. It has turned out better than ever and is doing everything in its power to help with the crisis.

You can see a photo that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles shared on their official Instagram site below.

Before the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we share this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess's Bluebell and Beth dogs. The photo was taken earlier today in Birkhall.

Now that Prince Charles and Camilla are back together, fans are wondering what's next for the royal family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles and it is unclear when they will be able to return to England for a family visit.

Queen Elizabeth II is 93 years old and Prince Philip is 98 years old, and there are now fears that royals may be the next to catch the deadly virus. Royals are still in quarantine, and each family lives in isolation in an attempt to prevent transmission and help flatten the curve.



