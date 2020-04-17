Predictions that Jalen Green's professional plan will lead to the demise of NCAA basketball are completely off course, again

We have traveled this path before, although it has driven in many disparate directions. He took us to Rome over a decade ago, when Brandon Jennings traveled to play a season in Serie A. He took us to China, where Emmanuel Mudiay traveled to play for the South Guangdong Tigers. Most recently, we traveled to New Zealand and Australia, where RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball competed in Down Under professional basketball.

Now Jalen Green is choosing to play essentially no one. You will enter a program developed by the NBA in which you will be a member of a team whose composition is still unknown and whose schedule remains flexible, but which will not be part of any organized competition.

Each of these developments in the past twelve years has been portrayed, often by the same writers and commentators, as you may know, as a revolution in the way high school basketball prospects shift to the NBA Draft; The end of NCAA basketball as we know it.

It wasn't too long ago that Hampton announced its decision to play the Australian NBL, rather than attend college, on ESPN's morning show "Get Up,quot; and host Mike Greenberg said, "It could be the start of a new it was in sports as we know them. " Pity. The new era did not even reach its first birthday.

Since the recruiting class of 2009, a year after some of the media celebrated Jennings' European adventure as a transformative moment for the development of top basketball prep players, 96.7 percent of the 247 recruits in The top 10 sports have chosen to play NCAA basketball.

Help me here: Four out of 120 perspectives have made a big difference?

I always suspected that journalists worried about Jennings' decision to play in Italy due to the possibility of a free trip to Rome to write his story. But they can go to Los Angeles and see real teams next winter: Southern California, UCLA. And they are still at it. Then it must be something else.

Since the corollary to celebrating a new path of development is generally a projected decline in the future of college basketball, there could also be something else at work. It is, history has shown us, equally absurd.

If in fact more future players, more than, say, one every four years, are inspired to follow Green into a lucrative year in basketball limbo, college basketball will survive. In fact, it thrived despite the absence of Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, who advanced directly from high school to the NBA when that was permissible.

Nearly three dozen players became high school professionals between 1995, when Garnett became the first of his generation to enter the draft, and 2006, the last year before Commissioner David Stern exceeded the age limit of 19 years.

During that period, college basketball was as popular as it had been during the decade before "professional preparations,quot; became something and as popular as it was during the one-time era.

It is a challenge to quantify this, to prove it, but there are ways.

During the 10 seasons before Garnett made his big jump, the No. 1 team in college basketball assist averaged 26,572 fans per game. Team No. 15 averaged 13,833. Team No. 30 tied 11,152.

From 1997 to 2006, a period when Bryant, James, Dwight Howard, and Tracy McGrady switched to college basketball, the No. 1 team attracted 23,209 fans. Team No. 15 tied 14,418. And the No. 30 team tied 11,337.

And in the past 10 seasons, all plays in the "one and go,quot; era, the No. 1 team has attracted 23,532 fans. Team No. 15 has contributed 14,686. And the number 30 has attracted 11,768.

There is almost no difference in all three categories despite the vast differences in the nature of the players who run through the college game, the changes in capacity in various places during those decades, and the technology (high definition, the universe of expanding channels). ) that has made it more attractive than before staying at home.

Total college basketball attendance has advanced from just over 23 million when the Fab Five, Penny Hardaway and Glenn "Big Dog,quot; Robinson were breaking it in the early 1990s to more than 25 million when the NCAA allegedly suffered from the absence of -Professional preparations to more than 27 million during the period of one and go.

The NCAA championship game doesn't appeal to as vast an audience as it did in the 1990s, and it didn't during the 2000s, but almost nothing outside of the Super Bowl, as viewers have more diverse options in terms programming and devices. The NCAA title game remains one of the most watched sports shows each year. An average of 30.4 million people watched between 1986 and 1995. It was 22.7 million between 1997 and 2006. In the past decade, the audience has been 21.4 million.

College basketball is better aesthetically with the best talent involved. No one has discussed this more passionately and with more evidence to support the position.

Basketball is better when more of the best talent is involved in what college basketball has to offer: training of elite coaches, many of them already in the Hall of Fame; meaningful competition, which encourages players to increase their level of play to face the moment and face opposition; and brand promotion, like the one that turned Zion Williamson from an internet curiosity to a national superstar.

Even if the NBA is not smart enough to recognize this, college basketball will last. The road to the Final Four still has extraordinary appeal to both fans and gamers.