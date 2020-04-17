Porsha Williams is proud to introduce one of her satisfied customers to fans

Porsha Williams couldn't be happier when she sees people buying her "Spoiled by Porsha,quot; line of sheets. He has been advertising these products for his fans for a long time and is always happy to receive feedback.

Many people who buy their line of sheets are very happy with what they get, and always make sure to praise it in the comments.

Now, Porsha decided to republish what a happy customer posted on his own social media account. Check out the recent Porsha post below.

‘@PamperedByPorsha .com Satisfied customer! Repost: Just a completely random and useless selfie during this quarantine! Oh, and my cute sheets are from @pamperedbyporsha. More than just the super cute colors of Porsha, you literally feel like you're sleeping in the clouds. You will definitely buy a few more games: Surrounding yourself with pretty colors brightens the mood during this dark time. #blissfullysinglebean #quarantinelife #Repost @blissfullysinglebean, "Porsha wrote.

Many satisfied customers jumped to the comments and praised the Porsha merchandise.

Someone said, "I received mine last week, the brown color ordered a new mattress that I can't wait," and another follower posted the following message: "I received my pampered sheets today. I have the color of the egg plant, I love them. I'll order another color soon. "

Another follower wrote, "Now this girl is so simple, no makeup, a real woman, just beautiful, no filters, a real woman."

Another happy fan exclaimed: Pors Porsha! You're doing your thing, sister. I love boo I swear you're my best friend in my head. Get the sister bag! Ayyyyy. "

Someone else said: ‘We gave an honorable mention to @pamperedbyporsha @gonakedhair @dishnation @pilarjhena. In your theme song! "

In other news, Porsha made her fans laugh when she shared a video on her social media account asking Dennis McKinley how her cookies are, and her response pissed her off.

You should definitely watch the clip to see his reaction when Dennis made his comment on the cookies.



