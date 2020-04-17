Porsha Williams asks fans to report Charlamagne Tha God's IG page for this fun reason

Porsha Williams shared a fun post and asked her followers to report on the Charlamagne Tha God page. Basically, he republished his post that tells people to work on his tummy during this quarantine.

‘Everyone denounce the @cthagod page, he attacked me with this post J️ JK’ Porsha subtitled the post that invites people to exercise.

Fans laughed at their hearts in the comments and told Porsha that they now feel attacked as well.

One commenter wrote: ‘Ugh, you are very angry for no reason. This summer is going to be about personality. "

Someone else said: "Bye, my belly is now on my waist hahaha,quot;, and a commenter posted this message: "I can't do the damage it's done,quot;

Another fan said to Porsha: "Too late, I should have brought it up on Monday,quot;, and someone else also posted this funny message: "You are so right that I also need ….. it's so difficult, pray for me,quot; . & # 39;

Another commenter said: ‘I saw a live video of you and your mother today and I really need that hair magic, please let a sister know when it is available. Thank you. & # 39;

Porsha also remembered the GoNakedhair wigs and mentioned them to her fans: “ Checking my phone, finding videos of my @gonakedhair lying down, I look forward to making an appointment ASAP 😩😂 Thank goodness I have some #GoNakedHair Wigs to wear when I need to be cute 💁🏽‍♀️ ((Raw Indian Curly)) '

A fan exclaimed: Oh Oh, I am so sorry for you! Just a few wigs … OMG what the hell would you do? Someone buy Porsha more wigs! "

Speaking of the funny posts and clips from Porsha, not too long ago, she shared a video on her social media account asking Dennis McKinley how her cookies are, and her response has her furious!

You should see the clip to see his reaction when Dennis made his comment on the cookies.



