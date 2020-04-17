Home Entertainment Pooja Hegde's birthday wish for her father is too cute

Pooja Hegde's birthday wish for her father is too cute

Pooja Hegde is doing well in the southern industry. He has also signed some great Bollywood movies. The actress who debuted in Hindi cinema with Mohenjo Daro is quickly making a name for herself in the industry. She has a large following on social media. Pooja shared a photo on Instagram recently that made every heart melt with love.

Today is Pooja's father's birthday. She shared a rather peculiar click from her father. In the post, his father is seen wearing a patterned shirt and some paper ribbons over his head. Pooja captioned the image, "Clearly, my dad was rabid back then … that shirt, though … Happy birthday, Dad,quot;

The image is quite quirky. And we love those retroactive parent posts that give us a taste of their life back then. Pooja even shared a photo of a delicious dahi puri that was made by her dad. It seems that Indian munchies are replacing our love for birthday cakes in closing.

Pooja Hegde

