Pitbull launches new dance floor with hopes of uplifting spirits amid coronavirus pandemic

Pitbull, like many other artists in the world, has just released a new song to alleviate the coronavirus. San Francisco Gate reported today that the pop star released a new song called "I Believe That We Will Win,quot;, for the sake of uplifting the spirit of fans during these difficult times.

The Grammy-winning artist released a statement explaining the importance of staying resilient during difficult times. He said, "Let's face everything and get up." As most know, Pitbull is just one of many artists who have had to cancel performances worldwide as a result of the pandemic.

According to the singer and songwriter, canceled tours, festivals, and other dates were not the first thing on his mind when the virus first took off. Instead, he has focused on how to contribute to the world and help the public overcome it.

Reportedly, proceeds from the new track will go to two different foundations, including the Tony Robbins Foundation and Feeding America. Armando Christian Pérez, also known as Pitbull, stated that he has remained strong but has not seen his hometown of Miami as calm as ever.

With all that said, Pitbull explained, a positive development of the pandemic is that it has seen many more people in their hometown exercising and trying to stay productive. The artist added that he believes everyone is doing a "great job,quot;.

As noted above, Pitbull is not the only artist making donations to charities. George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, announced a $ 1 million donation earlier this month, as did Pink and many others.

Artists like Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus helped prepare 120 tacos for healthcare workers at her local hospital, and Cardi B donated thousands of vegan meal replacement drinks to New York City healthcare workers.

Stars like Bebe Rexha also announced that they were helping in different ways, including direct donations to fans who needed money due to temporary unemployment. The United States government closed the nation and forced people to stay home.



