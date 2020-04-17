Pink Floyd will broadcast concert images every Friday from now on

Legendary rock band Pink Floyd has joined the ranks of many other artists and announced that they, too, will broadcast concerts on their YouTube channel every Friday for the foreseeable future.

The gang announced on their Facebook account this Friday that they will share images archived on the platform weekly from now on as the world battles the coronavirus. UPI reported that the first concert was airing at 12:00 pm today.

The DVD version of David Gilmour live in Pompeii It will also air on their Facebook page in the coming weeks. The gang said on their Facebook account that their goal is to provide entertainment to the world as people stay home in isolation.

The band released a statement confirming the news, adding that they hope to provide some interesting images and video clips to keep people busy during these difficult times. Fans of the legendary rock group know that they first rose to fame in the 1960s, and have since been one of the genre's most iconic bands.

His last official record, The division bell, fell in 1994, however in 2014 they released another album that included music written for The division bell. Pink Floyd currently consists of Roger Waters, Nick Mason, and David Gilmour.

As noted above, Pink Floyd is not the only group to upload live concerts and footage in the past few weeks. The Grateful Dead, too, announced the Shakedown Stream, which was a series of old concert recordings.

Other stars who have published similar content include Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande, among many others. The most recently acclaimed performance, however, was from Disney, the Disney family singalong which was broadcast on ABC.

Ariana Grande performed the song "I will not say that I am in love,quot; from the classic animated film, Hercules. However, not all celebrity loads have been praised. Last month Gal Gadot teamed up with a dozen celebrities to perform John Lennon's "Imagine," which was widely criticized for its lack of contact and "dull tone."



