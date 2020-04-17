Phaedra Parks addresses the anxiety that people may feel in quarantine

Phaedra Parks addresses the anxiety and distress that people may end up feeling during quarantine. These are really difficult times for all of us, and she has some inspiring words that she shared with her fans.

‘During this # quarantine, the spatial order of # days and # hours seems to bleed with each other with # anxiety and distress at its highest point. Being worried, nervous, or even scared are real emotions that should not be discounted. We are living in very uncertain times, so lean on family, friends and stick to the facts: #coronavirus is real, blacks are getting it and dying at a disproportionate rate (this is not what I heard I get calls every day) PLEASE stay home and take this serious #stayhome #staysafe #staywell Pha & # 39; Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone else said, "Phaedra is true if you return to RHOA," and another follower posted this: "Blessings and love to you and yours as well, stay safe and responsibilities to keep you safe."

One fan wrote: "@phaedraparks Day 22 in South Africa and we are tired, but it is necessary,quot;, and another follower said: "Hello @phaedraparks I love you so much forever and ever."

Someone else posted this message: "@phaedraparks and I know you are a blessed woman as you are to me," and one fan said, "You are beautiful! Thank you for being an inspiration to all of us, Queen Phae ❤️’

Another follower posted this: "Hello beautiful," you and your family stay safe, God bless you, "while a fan also praised Phaedra:" Be safe and pray to you and your family. Beautiful video. & # 39;

Not long ago, Phaedra made her fans happy when she shared a photo with her two sons, Dylan and Ayden.

The photo is from last Easter, when life was normal, and there was no coronavirus pandemic to keep us home.



