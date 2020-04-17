Peter & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; Wright looks forward to the new PDC Home Tour concept | Darts News

Wright jokes that he is the "guinea pig,quot; as he steps up onto the & # 39; stage & # 39; from his own home on opening action night







Peter Wright has been rubbing his hands in anticipation of the new PDC Home Tour

Peter & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; Wright says he is fully in favor of a new innovation in the game as the world champion prepares to start the PDC Home Tour on Friday.

Wright will headline the first night of tungsten action on the PDC & # 39; s Home Tour when darts become one of the first sports to return to competitive action.

Announcing a grand initial 32-night dart show, open to all PDC Tour cardholders, has captured the imagination of gamers and fans, as well as the sports crowd.

"It's a good idea and it's another competition we've never done before," said Wright, speaking from his home in Suffolk. "It gives players who are inexperienced on stage an advantage, so they will have the advantage of playing on their own dart board against some of the big names instead of being in front of the cameras, lights and large crowds,quot; .

"It should be fun and there could be a couple of annoyances."

The environment will be very different as Wright prepares to play from the comfort of his own home, and joining him for the first of 32 consecutive nights will be the 2018 World Championship semi-finalist. Jamie Lewis, Rising star of the Netherlands Niels Zonneveld and from England Peter Jacques.

Jacques, from Huddersfield, secured a return to the Tour in January by winning through Q-School, while Zonneveld, 21, winner of the Development Tour two years ago, earned her Tour card last year. The Welshman Lewis surprised the world with his Ally Pally career, but he has struggled for form in the past two years.

PDC Home Tour – Night One matches Peter Wright vs Peter Jacques Jamie Lewis vs Niels Zonneveld Peter Jacques vs Niels Zonneveld Peter Wright vs Jamie Lewis Jamie Lewis vs Peter Jacques Niels Zonneveld vs Peter Wright

All parties are the best nine-legged. The player to the left of the apparatus will shoot first with odd legs. Two points awarded for a victory. In the event that the players finish earning points, the leg difference will be used to decide the positions. If the points and leg difference are equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes highest. If the points and leg difference are equal between three players, each player's overall average (in all three games at night) will be used to determine who finishes highest.

Wright says the three players will be a difficult challenge in different ways for him on opening night.

"Jacques is an incredible player. He has done very well in the last four tournaments, so he will be a very dangerous player," he said. "Obviously Lewis beat me in the World Cup, he played fantastic and made the last four a couple of years ago."

"Niels is a young player who is just learning the game, building his confidence and has the advantage of playing from his own home, so it should be fun. I'm looking forward to it."

I am in favor of innovation. I've already been to Skype twice with all these interviews. Peter Wright

Wright, 50, added: "It's something new and you never know, it could take off. It could be a concept in the future. I'm totally in favor of innovation. I've already been on Skype twice with all these interviews."

