PBS painter Bob Ross gets a happy little digital channel – Deadline

Grab your paintings and get your canvas ready: Bob Ross has his own digital channel. Cinedigm partnered with Bob Ross Inc. to launch a channel featuring the deceased artist-instructor classic PBS series. The joy of painting.

The Bob Ross channel is live on Samsung and expands to Roku on May 18, followed by a launch on VOD platforms around the world in the coming months.

For 31 seasons, the instantly recognizable hair and smile painter, art instructor, and TV presenter Bob Ross attracted viewers around the world with his Emmy-winning series. The joy of painting. It was first released on US public television stations. US, Broadcasting from 1983-94, and has continued to air on more than 150 public television channels and Create TV. He featured Ross demonstrating his "wet on wet" technique, which eliminates the need for each coat of paint to dry. In real time, Ross creates calm natural scenes, including his characteristic "happy" clouds, cascading waterfalls, snowy forests, serene lakes, and distant mountain peaks.

Ross, who died in 1995, always encourages viewers to paint alongside him and narrates in a kind and encouraging way as he creates his works. "We don't make mistakes," he said. "We have happy accidents."

Bob Ross 'new channel will highlight the series' memorable moments and paintings, featuring approximately 380 classic episodes.

"Bob Ross has become a major icon of pop culture in recent years, and The joy of painting arguably it has never been as popular as a result, "said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks." With this channel, viewers can easily access classic Ross episodes in one convenient place, allowing loyal fans Relive his most memorable moments, while introducing Ross and his groundbreaking series to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts. "

A quarter century after Ross passed away from lymphoma at age 52, he has found new generations of viewers, racking up a combined total of 5.5 million social media followers and 5.6 million unique views on Twitch. Almost 1 million hours of The joy of painting it has been consumed on Hulu, and an hour-long YouTube special that drew more than 2.5 million viewers.