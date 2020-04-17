Patrick Dempsey Financial Thriller sells to 160 territories – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Sky's financial thriller in London Got damn He is slated to travel to 160 territories internationally after NBCUniversal Global Distribution closed a series of deals for the Patrick Dempsey series.

Produced by Lux Vide of Italy in association with Orange Studio for Sky Italia, Got damn premiered at Mipcom last year and starring Dempsey as the charismatic American CEO of an international investment bank.

The 10-part series has been collected in territories such as Russia (AMedia TV); Latin America and the Caribbean (Universal TV); Africa (Showmax); India (Eros); Denmark and Sweden (C More); the Netherlands (RTL); and Southeast Asia (Blue Ant Entertainment).

Got damn It will also air through Sky's European footprint in Italy (where it will premiere tonight), the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is currently in talks with American buyers, and Got damn‘Producers are confident that they will find a home in the United States.

Nicola Maccanico, executive vice president of programming for Sky Italia, said the global coronavirus pandemic had given Got damn Extra resonance He said: “What we did not expect, and we are not happy with this, is how contemporary the series is considering the crisis we are in today. The connection between the economy, finance, political institutions and all the different cultures is something that we are experiencing today. This is turning into a global economic crisis. "

"When you organize this type of project, you are not completely covered (financially) and you have to trust yourself to do something with quality so that it is sold internationally," added Luca Bernabei, CEO of Lux Vide. "It is a conspiracy thriller that will attract the attention of a wide audience, but at the same time allow them to enter the complex world of finance in an attractive way." He said the work is already underway in a second season.

Based on a book by the Italian merchant Guido Maria Brera, Got damn characteristics Grey's Anatomy star Dempsey as CEO of bank Dominic Morgan, who welcomes Massimo Ruggero, played by SuburraAlessandro Borghi, a ruthless head of commerce in the world of finance. Ruggero ends up involved in an intercontinental financial war that is shaking Europe, and he has to choose whether to ally with his mentor or fight him.