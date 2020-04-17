"Party of Five" Reboot Freely Canceled After One Season – Deadline

Freeform has chosen not to renew its Party five restart the series for a second season. The decision comes just over a month after the series wrapped up its freshman season with a 90-minute finale on March 4.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

Coming from original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, the immigration-themed update focused on Acosta's five children as they navigate the daily struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

The series, which was developed and approved by the previous Freeform regime, had a modest performance, averaging 252K total viewers on Live + Same Day, starting with 442K for the premiere and gradually reducing the audience to 143K tuned in for the final. The downtrend moved to Live + 3, ratings, from 652K viewers for the debut to 350K-360K in the final weeks of the show.

Party five Brandon Larracuente starred as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola played Acosta's parents, Javier and Gloria. Lippman and Keyser served as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo García also served as executive producer and directed the pilot. Michal Zebede was co-executive producer and writer. Sony TV was the studio.