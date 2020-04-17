Ovie Soko says Michael Jordaan was "a successful movie superhero,quot; NBA News

Michael Jordan tops the Ovie Soko superstar player roster that inspired his own basketball journey and fueled his love for the NBA.

I couldn't say that there was a single NBA player who influenced me more than any other. It was more a culmination of players. I played as I played. I fell in love with the streetball game and And 1 mixtapes.

After that, I started to pay more attention to the NBA and started to appreciate special players. He was never just a player.

Michael Jordan

Image:

Michael Jordan takes flight at the 1988 All-Star Dunk Contest in Chicago



Michael Jordan was a superhero, a highly successful film superhero. Even as a child in the 1990s, I knew who he was. He was super competitive and he had super powerful energy.

Like a superhero, adversity always conquered. He took over as the face of the league after the Larry Bird / Magic Johnson era, defeated the & # 39; Bad Boys & # 39; from the Detroit Pistons. He emerged victorious in the & # 39; flu game & # 39 ;, battling disease to lead the Bulls to beat the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 Finals.

















0:46



Michael Jordan sets a playoff record by scoring 63 points against the Boston Celtics in the 1986 playoffs



In terms of skills, his mind-blowing athleticism and tremendous basketball IQ stand out. His competitiveness and drive made him a strong leader.

And as I saw when he walked into a press conference before the recent Paris Bucks-Hornets Game, he still possesses that iconic aura and charisma. The room stopped for him.

Kobe Bryant

Image:

Kobe Bryant in action for the Los Angeles Lakers



I remember Kobe was one of the first players, one of the first that really stuck with me. Like Jordan, he embodied competing hard at the highest level.

Upon leaving high school directly to the NBA, Kobe had to endure his problems in his early career. That's another thing I love about him. He entered the league knowing what he was capable of, but he had something to do. He had to take some difficult lessons. The basketball world remembers him taking consecutive air balls in the playoffs, so watching him turn the corner after that was so special.

















9:54



Relive some of the best moments from Kobe Bryant's 20-year NBA career



Back then Kobe was the son of the NBA. We saw him enter the young league, then grow up to become 'Young Simba'.

The playoffs with him and Allen Iverson, the 2001 Finals between the Lakers and the Sixers, was one of the first complete basketball games I saw. It was Game 1 of the series and Philly got them. Unreal.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

Image:

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal hits his home against the Sacramento Kings



& # 39; Shaq Diesel & # 39; He was an unreal player who changed the game. I have never seen a superstar player so physically dominant and overwhelming.

Shaq played to dominate opponents, but he also played to entertain fans. That approach made up for what Kobe brought to the table so perfectly, even if neither of them would admit it at the time! Effortless mastery.

















1:25



After Shaquille O & # 39; Neal lost a bet to Dwyane Wade, Shaq revealed a new look!



Another thing I liked about Shaq was his post-Lakers career with the Miami Heat. He took a supporting role and allowed Dwyane Wade to flourish, helping the Heat to a championship.

Steve Nash

Image:

Steve Nash controls possession of the Phoenix Suns



This is kind of biased because I'm a Phoenix fan, but Nash was amazing. It made me really enjoy watching Suns basketball. His ability to impact the game by taking everyone where they needed to be. He was a general.

I really enjoyed watching Nash's association with Amare Stoudemire when it was to come. He was my boy growing up.

Tracy McGrady

Image:

Tracy McGrady dunks at his Orlando Magic heyday



T-Mizzle! T-Mac was another one of my boys. He had his sweater on, I still have a picture of me wearing it.

I called McGrady one of the greatest players in the NBA before, because of how the injuries affected his career. But still, she went from being a young superstar with the Orlando Magic in the early 2000s to being a killer during her time at the Houston Rockets with Yao Ming later in the decade. It is really sad that the injuries have taken its toll.

















0:09



Tracy McGrady's 2002 dunk is the most memorable move from Ovie Soko's All-Star Game



McGrady was one of those guys who had a knack for scoring, it was never, never a problem for him. But he couldn't find a way to translate his scoring ability into wins for his team, especially in the playoffs.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.