'Outlander' star Sam Heughan addresses the rumors that he is gay in a message in which he confessed that he was bullied for many years.

Sam Heughan, famous for the role of Jamie Fraser in strangerHe has taken to social media, where he wrote an extensive message to address a long list of rumors that have been circulating about him.

Co-star Caitriona Balfe revealed that in the past six years, trolls with too much time on their hands have posted fake stories about him being gay, and have also tried to steal money from their fans.

Sam said the bullies went so far as to give cruel advice related to the coronavirus. He confessed that he, his friends, family and co-stars had been intimidated.

The 39-year-old actor said he has had enough and that it is time to tackle the bullying.

He wrote: “After the last six years of constant bullying, harassment, bullying, and false narrative, I am lost, upset, hurt, and I have to talk. It affects my life, my mental state and is a daily concern. My co-stars, friends, family, myself – in fact, anyone I am associated with – has been subjected to personal insults, shame, abuse, death threats, stalking, exchanging private information, and vile and false narratives. I've never talked about it because I believe in humanity and I've always hoped that these thugs just disappear. I cannot elaborate for continuous legal reasons, but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better. "

He added: "Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet gay, trying to cheat or exhort fans for money and disregarding COVID's advice. I have not done any of the above. I'm a normal boy and nothing like the characters I play. More recently, some of you know that I am currently self-isolated in Hawaii. I came here before the travel ban. None of us knew how bad things would get, but as the situation worsened, following the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to stay in a safe environment. It was a good decision. I am safe, isolated, without putting anyone at risk and I am not a burden to the locals. Several told me that they are desperate to sell their products (since hotels and restaurants are closed). They haven't asked us to leave.

He went on to say: "I am nervous about taking 3-5 flights back to the UK, around 20 hours on various planes, exposing myself to more danger, to be trapped in a city. This will only increase the risk for others and myself. I was recently sick for 3 months and I'm being doubly careful. These thugs have created a false narrative, shared private information, and abused my loved ones and me, consistently for the past six years on blogs and SM. I will entertain more and I am blocking anyone who writes something defamatory or abusive. By submitting articles or harassing my private accommodation, they have harassed my work colleagues and have constantly tried to hack our emails and personal accounts. I am very sorry for this. "

He concluded by saying: “As an actor in these times, we feel powerless. We can't do much, but I've tried to use the influence I have to give charities in need a voice, and hopefully a bit of light entertainment or relief. For those who are still unhappy, I suggest you stop following. To all the fans who have supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU. I am very grateful from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and be kind to yourself and to others. There is much more to worry about right now. See you around.xx "

