Organize your next Zoom call from the Death Star with these fun Star Wars backgrounds

Being caught up in an endless Zoom or Skype call can often feel trapped in an imperial cell, but thanks to the official Star Wars website you can actually make your next conference call Look as if you were traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

The funds are drawn from all over the Star Wars universe, allowing you to pretend you are taking your weekly Emperor's throne staff meeting in Exegol, the deck of an Imperial Star Destroyer, a Rebel Alliance suspension bay, or a variety of others Star Wars locations. And like the best video chat backgrounds, the new Star Wars the ones with all the characters removed from the shots, allowing you to take the role of your favorite Star Wars hero.

Since we're all stuck right now, it's not like none of your coworkers can verify that you do not live in a large-scale replica of the Millennium Falcon. (In fact, depending on how much you annoy your coworkers with Star Wars Talk, like this post, you can already assume that anyway.)

Of course, Disney and Lucasfilm are not the first companies to offer high-quality movie backgrounds to use with Zoom or other video chat applications. Pixar, Paramount, CBS, and other companies have been flooding social media with essentially free advertising for their movies. My colleague Natt Garun has also put together a list of great resources and ideas for fabulous, fun and fabulous Zoom backgrounds.