Ohio Teen Accidentally Receives $ 5 Million Stimulus Check

After weeks of waiting, Americans are finally getting their stimulus payments, but the process has definitely been fraught with failure so far and the latter is the most amazing. An Ohio teenager recently discovered that nearly $ 5 million had been accidentally deposited into her bank account.

As reported by @TeenVogue, 18-year-old Melik Pointer, from Ohio, recently told a local news outlet about the multi-million dollar mistake that occurred with his bank account. He explained that he visited a local ATM when he was surprised to find that his balance was almost $ 5 million, $ 4,999,285.52, to be exact. After inserting his card a second time, the balance was still the same and that's when Melik definitely knew something was wrong with his stimulus payment.

He explained his reaction to the millions of funds in his account this way:

"I was shocked. I thought it was fake, to be honest, I'm not even going to lie." My aunt and I were just talking about the guy who had $ 8.2 million in his account. I thought, what if that had happened to me? And then, well, what a coincidence.

The story Melik is referring to refers to Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, Indiana, who discovered that he had $ 8.2 million in his bank account, which is completely different from the $ 1,700 stimulus check he initially expected.

Melik decided to alert the IRS to the funds, noting how stressful the whole situation was. He said, "Spending money that is not yours could cause you some time, so I thought about it and thought, 'Ah, I'm going to have to call that.'

