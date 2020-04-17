NikkieTutorials spills shocking details about meeting Ellen DeGeneres

NikkieTutorials is revealing what it's really like behind the scenes of Ellen's show.

In his face, Ellen DegeneresThe afternoon talk show seems to be a warm and positive atmosphere that focuses on encouraging people to "be nice to each other," as the host always says at his closing session. But the YouTuber, whose real name is Nikkie de JagerShe says her experience did not match her expectations when she agreed to do an interview after dating as a transgender.

In a new Q,amp;A with Dutch publication & C, the star says her time on the show was less than satisfactory. "Call me naive, but I was expecting to be greeted with confetti cannons: & # 39; Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show! & # 39; But instead, I was greeted by an angry intern who was a little overworked, "said the makeup artist, in a translation of the interview." I was expecting a Disney show, but I got Teletubbies after dark. "