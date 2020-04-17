NikkieTutorials spills shocking details about meeting Ellen DeGeneres

NikkieTutorials is revealing what it's really like behind the scenes of Ellen's show.
In his face, Ellen DegeneresThe afternoon talk show seems to be a warm and positive atmosphere that focuses on encouraging people to "be nice to each other," as the host always says at his closing session. But the YouTuber, whose real name is Nikkie de JagerShe says her experience did not match her expectations when she agreed to do an interview after dating as a transgender.
In a new Q,amp;A with Dutch publication & C, the star says her time on the show was less than satisfactory. "Call me naive, but I was expecting to be greeted with confetti cannons: & # 39; Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show! & # 39; But instead, I was greeted by an angry intern who was a little overworked, "said the makeup artist, in a translation of the interview." I was expecting a Disney show, but I got Teletubbies after dark. "
She adds that she was even more disappointed when she found out that she would have to use the public bathroom when the other guests had a "private bathroom." The 26-year-old "was not allowed to use the closest bathroom because it was reserved for the Jonas brothers. Why do they get a private bathroom? I thought. "
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Private bath or not, Nikkie says she appreciates the opportunity she had because it was great for "people who didn't know me," but she felt the interview left her fans wanting "more news."
"I am happy with the experience," he concluded.
This is not the first time that Nikkie talks about the coldness she felt on the set of Ellen's show. In January the makeup artist attended the Dutch show. From Wereld Draait Door, where he said to the host that he felt the comedian was "not as kind,quot; as others have been. She recalled, in a translation from Dutch, "It's good that you say 'hello' before the show … she didn't. Ellen is such a different world."
When asked if the host was "distant and cold," Nikkie replied, "Just a little," before adding, "It was a great honor to be on that stage with Ellen, but it wasn't as pleasant as I thought."
Fortunately, she came out of the moment with many new lessons learned. She jokingly says & C that she hopes to meet Adele one day, but "after Ellen guessed, don't meet your idols."
ME! The news has reached Ellen's representative for comment.
