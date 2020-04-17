NikkieTutorials shared more details of his alleged abuse on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show,quot;

"I was expecting a Disney show, but I got a & # 39; Teletubbies after dark & # 39;".
Chances are, even if you're not the type to watch YouTube makeup videos, you've heard of NikkiTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager.
In January Nikkie appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his decision to be a trans in a YouTube video.
Her conversation with Ellen didn't seem out of the ordinary, but in March, Nikkie confessed on a talk show called Wereld Draait Gate that her experience with Ellen was not as pleasant as it seemed. "It is really nice that you came and greeted me … He did not," he said to greet Matthijs van Nieuwkerk.
According to PopCrave, Nikkie shared more details about her experience in Ellen in an interview with the Dutch magazine & C.
"Maybe I'm being naive, but I was expecting to be greeted with confetti, & # 39; Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show! & # 39; But instead, I was greeted by an angry inmate, who was a little exhausted, "he recalled." I was expecting a Disney show, but I got a & # 39;Teletubbies after dark. & # 39; "
"Each guest in Ellen It had a private bathroom, but I didn't. You could even use the closest bathroom because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers. They were allowed, but not me, I thought. Despite looking back, my interview had 8 million views, while theirs only got 2 million. Say ah! "
The interview, which is available only to magazine subscribers, was published on April 14. Ellen DeGeneres has not commented on it yet.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML3f239d23fc8b269731e06a3e0bd6fe7c12%