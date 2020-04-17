Nielsen Says 'Tiger King' Gets More Than 5 Billion Streaming Minute Streaming Views

A closed America surely loves Joe Exotic and big cats very much.

Data released today by Nielsen reveals that Netflix's seven original episodes of the Tiger King have amassed more than 5.3 billion streaming minutes, according to the company's metric SVOD content ratings. Just a few weeks after widespread orders to stay home across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, that measurement during the week of March 23-29 is 50% larger than the No. 2 attraction on the list. , which is the third season of Ozark's Streamer and its average of 3.5 billion minutes transmitted.

Also, the fact that April 12 debuted and Joel McHale presented a new episode Tiger king and me It caught an average of 4.6 million viewers on its first day, and it's the biggest box office hit of this COVID-19 era, where almost everyone is staring at their screens right now.

The subtitled Docuseries Murder, Mayhem and Madness attracted 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, March 20-29, according to Nielsen. That eclipsed season 2 numbers for Stranger Things, which drew 31.2 million in its first 10 days. Overall, warts, cats, and the entire Tiger King were not far behind the results of the now successful Stranger Things 3, which drew 36.3 million over the span of 10 days,

Going back to the numbers Nielsen released today from last month, Tiger King topped the list of most viewed titles in the subscription-on-demand video during the week of March 23. He got about 5.3 million viewing minutes, the most by far. With a combination of originals and a licensed show like The Office, Netflix owned the top 10 spots, with Ozark's final season led by Jason Bateman and No. 2 and All American in No. 3.

In the week of April 6-12, Nielsen said, the total transmission of minutes increased by 8.5 billion. The total of 169.9 billion transmission minutes is now the most recorded since the beginning of March, which is when the closings of COVID-19 began to be seen in certain markets. However, neither platform has benefited, as the proportion of transmission percentages remains the same as the previous week.

Television use increased the most in LA of any market, increasing 20.7% between the week of March 9 and the week of April 6, beating New York, which experienced a 20.4% increase. Presenting market-by-market statistics, Nielsen incorporates real-time and real-time linear display, streaming through connected devices, and use of gaming platforms via TV.