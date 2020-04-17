Nick Cordero's wife says Broadway star may never walk again

Broadway and TV star Nick Cordero He doesn't stop fighting.
More than a week after the Tony-nominated actor was admitted to an ICU after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms, his wife Amanda Kloots offered a health update to fans and followers.
In an Instagram Live published Thursday night, Amanda revealed that her husband is off the ECMO machine and that her recent surgery "went well." At the same time, you still have to keep fighting after testing positive for Coronavirus.
"The doctor said that for Nick's heart and lungs right now, they are in the best possible condition. He is still taking medication to help his heart pump. He is still on the respirator, obviously to breathe, but he said that this was necessary for anything else to happen, so the fact that he is leaving is great, "she shared. "The next few hours are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are running on their own now for the first time in a couple of days."
Amanda also revealed to loyal fans and followers that Nick's right leg "is still a problem." Doctors, however, are doing everything they can to make him recover.
"There have been some problems with blood flow to the foot," he explained. "The doctor went in there, arranged everything he could to get the blood flow to his fingers again. We don't know what the damage will be. We don't know if he will be able to walk again." We don't know if he can walk again, what he will look like. "
Amanda continued: "I think there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely a lot of physio for that leg to work again. But the good news is that the blood is finally slipping down to the toes. It has been a very emotional day, a very exhausting. I really appreciate everyone who comes to me, I really do. "
Since Nick's health problems started, Amanda has filmed a home video for her husband every day. He has also encouraged fans to post supporting dance videos on #WakeUpNick.
The fitness instructor also shared images of Nick's cast members meeting in prayer to demonstrate how close the Broadway community is.
Nick will be recognized by many fans for his roles in Broadway musicals as Bullets on Broadway, Rock of Ages, Waitress and A tale from the Bronx. In recent years, he also appeared on the small screen with papers in Blue blood and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Nick will be recognized by many fans for his roles in Broadway musicals as Bullets on Broadway, Rock of Ages, Waitress and A tale from the Bronx. In recent years, he also appeared on the small screen with papers in Blue blood and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
