Nick Cordero's wife says Broadway star may never walk again

Broadway and TV star Nick Cordero He doesn't stop fighting.

More than a week after the Tony-nominated actor was admitted to an ICU after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms, his wife Amanda Kloots offered a health update to fans and followers.

In an Instagram Live published Thursday night, Amanda revealed that her husband is off the ECMO machine and that her recent surgery "went well." At the same time, you still have to keep fighting after testing positive for Coronavirus.

"The doctor said that for Nick's heart and lungs right now, they are in the best possible condition. He is still taking medication to help his heart pump. He is still on the respirator, obviously to breathe, but he said that this was necessary for anything else to happen, so the fact that he is leaving is great, "she shared. "The next few hours are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are running on their own now for the first time in a couple of days."

Amanda also revealed to loyal fans and followers that Nick's right leg "is still a problem." Doctors, however, are doing everything they can to make him recover.