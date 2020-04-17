Nick Cordero may lose the ability to walk after fighting Covid-19

Instagram

According to his wife Amanda Kloots, the actor from & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; you need surgery to fix a blood flow problem in your leg and it could affect your future ability to walk.

Broadway star Nick Cordero He may never walk again after spending weeks fighting for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in the midst of a battle with COVID-19.

The Canadian actor, who starred in "Bullets on Broadway"in 2014 and last year's hit musical"Waitress"He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting what was initially believed to be pneumonia earlier this year 2020.

He later tested positive for the coronavirus, and his condition continued to worsen, leading to doctors having to resuscitate him and place the star on an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine to help his lungs and heart, dialysis to help with his kidneys, and a fan

And taking on Instagram on Thursday April 16, 2020, his wife Amanda Kloots She said her husband needs surgery for a blood flow problem in his right leg, which may affect his ability to walk in the future.

"The surgery went well. The doctor said that for Nick's heart and lungs right now, they are in the best possible condition," Kloots said in his post. "His right leg is still a problem. There have been some blood flow problems that have been reduced to his foot."

Kloots added that she was unsure if he would be able to walk again and that there will likely be a lot of rehab in Nick's future. However, blood returned to his fingers, he said.

His post came after he shared a message of hope on the site on Wednesday, noting that "these are small victories in the UCI."

"Nick is getting stronger and AMAZING doctors and nurses believe they can get him out of ECMO soon!" she added. "This would mean that his heart and lungs would work on their own. Anything can change in an instant, but we stay positive! HE'S LISTENING TO US!"