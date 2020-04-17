NFL Draft bust candidates: Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and the riskiest teams in 2020

Although some teams may be considered relatively safe, there is no such thing as a safe bet in the NFL Draft. All selections are inherently risky due to the long list of variables that determine whether a prospect will have a successful professional career, not to mention the importance of each selection to the future of a team.

In 2020, for a handful of projected first-round picks and quarterbacks, the risks associated with their picks are amplified.

Just as important as finding value in the later rounds is avoiding falls in the NFL Draft. All the most important projects in NFL history were first-round picks (usually in the top 10) whose failure delayed the teams that invested so valuable picks into them. That's why our 2020 NFL Draft nominee list is limited to first-round designers, plus a few quarterbacks who could be selected as potential franchise pins.

For the same reasons that NFL teams fail annually in draft picks with inaccurate evaluations or projections, we can't predict a player's failure, but we can point out some negative factors that are beyond their control. For Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it's injuries. For others in the first round, it's the pressure that comes with being part of a deep class in their positions. For all the best quarterbacks, it's just the pressure that goes with being a top quarterback.

Using our full simulated seven-round draft of the NFL as a guide, these are the 2020 prospects that have the most potential for bankruptcy despite their advantage.

2020 NFL Draft Candidates

Tua Tagovailoa



Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

We all know that by now all of this has to do with injuries and nothing to do with Tagovailoa's off the charts ability. And for some, the nasty hip fracture that ended his last season in Alabama prematurely, one of which he recovered earlier than scheduled, isn't as worrisome as a broken toe, a sprained knee, a tight quadriceps, and a couple of injuries. in the ankle. that preceded him during his university career.

Any NFL talent evaluator who believes in injury propensity is likely terrified of the idea of ​​recruiting Tua Tagovailoa to be the quarterback for the team's franchise. If injuries follow you from college to professionals, they could result in the kind of blow that could derail a team for years.

Of course, if Tagovailoa can stay relatively healthy in the NFL, there's no doubt that the team that selects him will have a star that will change the franchise. At this point, it's about weighing how big a "yes,quot; is.

Mekhi Becton



Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

To be clear, this is less about Becton's potential and more about what appears to be a class of top-tier offensive tackles.

In the SN mock draft, Becton is the first of five tackles in the first round. Whoever is selected first among them, be it Becton, Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas or Josh Jones, will have a hard time proving that he was the best tackle of the 2020 class and therefore will have the highest bankruptcy potential. . That pressure would be amplified if a team like the Chargers conveyed another obvious need (quarterback) in the top 10 and recruited what they believed to be a long-term left tackle.

Becton specifically benefits from its ridiculous measurable NFL Combine. The athleticism rare in size is intriguing enough for a team to fall in love with the wrong qualities.

Justin Herbert



Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

There is a chance that Herbert will be selected against Tagovailoa simply because the Oregon quarterback does not come up with injury concerns. However, Herbert still carries all the risks associated with writing a top 10 quarterback overall.

Herbert has a lot to like, including his strong arm, his running ability, and what his coaches promote as a hard-working mindset. However, as is the case with all QBs in this class who are not called Joe Burrow or Tagovailoa, it is impossible to accurately project the translation of their abilities to the NFL with as many variables as the setting of the scheme and the environment affecting the process.

This is the case for all perspectives, but especially for one like Herbert: the higher you are recruited, the riskier an election will be.

Tee Higgins



All first-round receivers

Simulated project: Six wide receivers – CeeDee Lamb (No. 12, Raiders); Jerry Jeudy (No. 13, 49ers); Henry Ruggs III (No. 15, Broncos); Justin Jefferson (No. 21, Eagles); Tee Higgins (No. 25, Vikings); Jalen Reagor (No. 30, Packers)

Yes, all of them. Good luck knowing definitely which of these awesome scorers will have the best career in the NFL.

Check out any recent NFL Drafts, and you'll find post-round receivers that have outperformed or at least played on par with first-round picks. Much of this is the nature of a position that depends on as many variables in the field as schema, QB play, and pass protection. Of the 13 wide receivers on the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl charts last year, for example, only four (DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, and Amari Cooper) entered the NFL as first-round picks.

That means the best receivers drafted in 2020 are expected to shine brighter among what many consider to be one of the deepest catcher classes in draft history.

Sure, it's reasonable to anticipate strong NFL runs for Lamb, Jeudy, Ruggs, Jefferson, Higgins and Reagor. But what about Brandon Aiyuk, Laviska Shenault Jr., Michael Pittman Jr., KJ Hamler, Denzel Mims, Chase Claypool, Tyler Johnson, Jauan Jennings, Bryan Edwards, KJ Hill, John Hightower, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Van Jefferson , Isaiah Hodgins and Devin Duvernay?

Jordan Love



Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

While the training and schedule changes certainly were factors, Love may be having a hard time explaining to NFL teams how he went from throwing six interceptions as a sophomore to throwing 17 interceptions in his final college season as a junior, all while his touchdown total went from 32 to 20.

That inconsistency would be among the sources of risk for a team like the Chargers if it waited to recruit Love in the second round; even more if a team were to look for it in the first one.

The advantage of Love's arm talent is obvious. But again, as with Herbert, there are too many variables at stake for a team to feel completely comfortable recruiting Love to be their franchise quarterback.

Jacob Eason



Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

If you are feeling a theme here, you should be. Quarterback selections beyond the first round in the NFL Draft generally carry much more weight than others, given the shocking nature of the position.

To be fair, whether Eason will become a true bankruptcy candidate depends on who recruits him and in what election. If the team already has a young, established pin and is simply interested in Eason as a high-quality backup, there is little risk involved. If it's a team like the Colts, which employ Philip Rivers aged on a one-year contract and should look to the future, the pressure on Eason to become a quality starter increases.

No, many of the best NFL quarterbacks were not selected in Round 3 or later. But if a team like the Colts selected Eason at that point in the process, it would be natural for that team and their fans to dream of the scenarios produced by Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, and Tom Brady.

Jalen hurts



Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

The risks with Hurts are pretty much the same as those associated with Eason, although a selection of Hurts by a team in a similar QB situation and at a similar point in the draft would sound much stronger as he is such a high prospect. profile.

If a team chooses Hurts in the third round or more with the intention of developing him to be their multi-year starter, they will do so largely due to his toughness and leadership intangibles. Otherwise, no one is mistaking him for Kyler Murray, last year's No. 1 overall pick for the same offense in Oklahoma, or even Baker Mayfield before him.