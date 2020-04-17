NFL Draft 2020: Giants to "Seriously Entertain,quot; Offers for No. 4 Pick, GM Says

In what will be a highly unusual NFL Draft, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is considering a move he has never made before.

The Giants have the fourth overall pick in Thursday's first round, a potentially advantageous position for a team that landed what it believes to be its future quarterback with last year's Daniel Jones pick.

With Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon in high demand from teams looking for a young quarterback, Gettleman may have the opportunity to combine the team into multiple options to help meet the needs that remain after an active seasonal adventure. Drop in free agency.

Gettleman has not changed in seven previous drafts as general manager of the Giants or the Carolina Panthers, but he told reporters during a conference call on Friday that he is keen to do so this year.

"It is something that would really entertain," he said.

After reinforcing two problem areas in defense with free agent signings of cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez, Gettleman will focus on strengthening an offensive line that does not have its starting center and last season's right tackle.

The offensive tackle is one of the deepest areas of this year's draft class with four players: Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, Andrew Thomas of Georgia and Mekhi Becton of Louisville, projected to leave the board within the first 15 selections.

"It is a dense group," Gettleman said. "There are tackles throughout the draft. There is a lot of talent there."

Another benefit of compensation would be the potential to regain a third-round pick the Giants currently lack, having turned that choice over to their MetLife Stadium co-tenants, the Jets, last October for defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

With several options on the table, Gettleman said he and the coaches have yet to focus on a particular player or position group each time the Giants make their first pick.

"I'm still working on it," he said. "At the end of the day, I have to think long and short.

"At the end of the day, the decision we make will be best for the Giants, and it will be a collaborative and collective decision."