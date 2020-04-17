New York quarantine extended until May 15

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state's quarantine order has been extended through May 15.

Not only will all non-essential workers have to remain in their homes, but the Governor also announced that anyone two and older in New York should wear face shields in public when they cannot practice social distancing.

"I cannot put a mask on 17 million people," Cuomo said Thursday. "But 17 million people will. What they have done has worked, and what they will do will bring this state and this nation forward."

More than 313,000 people have been infected in NY, NJ, and CT, and up to 20,500 have died.

The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, seemed to support the much-needed move.

"This is a difficult day, it is not what we are looking for," de Blasio said. "But we have to do this step by step, day by day, stick with it and we will get there."