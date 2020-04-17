New York quarantine extended until May 15

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state's quarantine order has been extended through May 15.

Not only will all non-essential workers have to remain in their homes, but the Governor also announced that anyone two and older in New York should wear face shields in public when they cannot practice social distancing.

"I cannot put a mask on 17 million people," Cuomo said Thursday. "But 17 million people will. What they have done has worked, and what they will do will bring this state and this nation forward."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here