New discovery could help critically ill patients with coronavirus – BGR

The researchers have engineered proteins that could travel through the bloodstream and bind to excess cytokines in the so-called "cytokine storm,quot; immune response that can occur with a variety of diseases.

The discoveries were made long before the new coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China.

The researchers believe that its proteins could help in severe cases of COVID-19 where cytokine storms can lead to death.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Doctors treating severe cases of COVID-19 observed a condition called "cytokine storm,quot; that can occur in some patients and lead to death. These so-called storms are not a new phenomenon, as they also appear with other medical conditions. In simpler terms, the immune system that is supposed to fight the new coronavirus goes crazy and ends up attacking the entire body instead of just the virus. Doctors are using some medications to reduce the immune response in these severe cases, in an attempt to save the lives of these patients. The scientists explained that balancing the immune response is a difficult thing to do. On the one hand, the immune system creates antibodies that can kill the virus and help the patient recover. On the other hand, the cytokine storm that can follow could end up killing the patient.

Instead of using existing immunosuppressive medications to reduce storms, doctors may use a new therapy. Scientists have developed proteins that would bind to cytokines to help prevent complications that could lead to death.

MIT researchers have been studying cytokine storms for a decade, and the proteins they created were finalized last year, long before the first coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. "The idea is that they can be injected into the body and bind to the excess cytokines generated by the cytokine storm, removing the excess cytokines and alleviating the symptoms of infection," said MIT principal investigator Rui Qing. Medical express.

Investigators began work on blocking cytokine storms 10 years ago. They sought to develop modified versions of membrane-embedded proteins, which are difficult to study in laboratories. They maintain their structure only if they are suspended in certain types of detergents.

The researchers developed a method to replace the hydrophobic regions of these proteins with hydrophilic amino acids that have similar structures. They then designed water-soluble versions of proteins known as cytokine receptors, which are found on the surface of immune cells where they bind to cytokine signaling proteins. Water-soluble proteins can travel through patients' bloodstream, while hydrophobic versions simply bind to the cells they find.

Proteins with cytokine receptors could combat cytokine storms that can appear with HIV, hepatitis, cancer, and viral and bacterial infections, the researchers said at the time.

Last April, the team created proteins that would act as a sponge and collect excess cytokines. The researchers also attached a segment of antibodies to the water-soluble receptor proteins so that the immune system did not attack the proteins as well. The immune system reacts to everything that enters the body without such signals, in an attempt to eliminate a possible pathogen.

The researchers created proteins that can mimic six different cytokine receptors, and can bind interferon, interleukin, and chemokines. "The cytokine receptors we designed will absorb most of the excess cytokines released during the cytokine storm," said David Jin, author and CEO and President of Avalon GloboCare.

Once it became clear that cytokine storms are responsible for COVID-19's severe forecasts, the researchers realized that their product could be used to stop the "storm." They have published their results and patented the techniques, but the process still needs testing on human cells and animal models.

As with other experimental treatments designed for COVID-19, it may take a while before these proteins can be used in hospitals. But if these proteins work, they can be used in a variety of medical conditions that can trigger cytokine storms in patients, not just the new coronavirus.

The full study describing these cytokine-binding proteins is available from the Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery.

Image Source: John Minchillo / AP / Shutterstock