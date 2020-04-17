Netflix puts free documentary footage on YouTube to help teachers – Deadline

Netflix has made a selection of its documentary programming available for free through its YouTube channel in an effort to help teachers meet the challenge of COVID-19.

In a blog post on Friday, the company noted that it has historically allowed teachers to screen documentaries without a license fee. With many teachers looking for additional resources during times of remote learning, Netflix said it has released 10 titles. Mix of series episodes, shorts, and features includes Our planet, 13, Tear down the house and Explained.

"We hope this, in a small way, will help teachers around the world," the company said.

In addition to the movies and episodes themselves, the titles have put additional online educational resources for students and teachers. The company also said it plans to convene Q&A sessions with some of the creators of the projects.

For now, the titles are available in English only, but subtitles in more than a dozen languages ​​will be implemented in the coming days.

Other titles include Summary, Babies, Chasing Coral, Period. End of sentence, White Helmets and Zion.

Conducting classes remotely during the coronavirus pandemic has tested school systems, teachers, students, and families. Many studies have indicated historical levels of streaming activity since many parts of the world closed schools and imposed orders to stay home, which began to affect the US. USA At the middle of March.