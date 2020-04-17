NeNe Leakes continues to support his fans who are doing the "Hunni,quot; challenge

NeNe Leakes released a new song called Hunni, and his fans were really excited about this. NeNe also told people that they should send them videos where they are singing and dancing to her catchy new song, and she continues to post the videos of the fans on social media.

NeNe fans are having fun these days filming themselves and sending the RHOA star their videos.

Take a look at some of the NeNe posts below.

IP SWIPE: We have sooooo much fun videos! Grateful for all of you! I'm teaming up with some really cool sponsors who will put money in the pot to give dance videos! Remember all you have to do is download "Come get this HUNNI for $ 1 dollar, smile, make it yours or follow the current dance routine, have fun and challenge other friends to do the same. Use hashtags #getthishunni #dancechallenge THANK YOU AND LET'S GO FOR THE MONEY ❤️💰 'NeNe subtitled one of the posts.

A follower said, "I'm so glad I didn't have a daughter before Christ that I can't make a girl dance like that."

Someone else said: & # 39; NeNe leaks had done it again Baby, this is number 1 hit the beat the words you can't stay still without moving any part of your body to this song that we love Here at ATL Our Own Housewife Had Did we love you again NeNe🎼Now let's get this money.

NeNe shared a new post that she titled with the following words: ‘I LOVE YALL 😂❤️ WE BEE. SENDING THE APP IN CASH ALL DAY AND WE DO IT AGAIN TOMORROW! Come and get this "HUNNI DANCE CHALLENGE,quot; To participate: All you have to do is download the song available NOW on all streaming platforms (it's $ 1 dollar) dance, smile, challenge your friends and have a good time ! Follow the dance routine or make it yours. Use the hashtags #hunnichallenge #getthishunni and we will look for you. "

Someone said: ‘I LOVE this song! I'm sooo happy for you Nene. This is my 2020 hymn! You did that, sister! 🔥 ’

One commenter wrote: ‘Nene, can you talk again about what this meeting will be like? There is a story out there that conspires against you. Eva said she will come for you. You are the queen and nobody will take you to the throne. I have your music and I can't stop listening to it. "

A few days ago, NeNe announced to fans that their new song called "Hunni,quot; is now available on all streaming platforms.



